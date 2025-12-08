US OPEN: Stable start of a Fed week 🏦 Trump flags antitrust concerns on Netflix-Warner (08.12.2025)

Wall Street enters the Fed decision week relatively stable, underpined by the uncertainty about the future guidance for the monetary policy in the US. Russell 2000 futures (US2000) gain the most (+0.6%), recovering Friday’s drop. Among big cap indices, tech-heavy Nasdaq continues to outperform (US100: +0.1%), with S&P 500 (US500) and DJIA (US30) currently trading flat.

With the December rate cut almost fully priced in, market sentiment now focuses on how the Fed will communicate the move and what actions might follow in January. This week’s meeting is likely to be marked by a new disents, as some hawkish FOMC members disagree with Chair Powell on the disinflationary impact of AI-driven productivity gains. There is also rising discussion of a cautious, “hawkish” cut, signaling that the Fed may maintain a careful approach in 2026, even under a new chair appointed by Trump.

Tech stocks are driving gains once again, with the software and semiconductor sectors posting the highest gains at the start of the week. The tech risk weighs on defensive stocks (healthcare, utilities, consumer goods), which see the biggest capital outflows. Other sectors experience milder losses, with overall sentiment being relatively stable.

Volatility in S&P 500 sectors. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP

US stocks today. Source: xStation5

US2000 (D1)

Russell 2000 futures are approaching a key resistance near October’s all-time high, around 2,555. Immediate support is at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement, coinciding with the psychological 2,500 level. The contract has consistently respected its 10-day EMA (yellow) as a reference for both bullish and bearish waves. Holding above this moving average could pave the way for new highs, especially as lower interest rates continue to support smaller-cap stocks. Conversely, a break below the EMA10 would likely bring back October’s consolidation.

Source: xStation5

