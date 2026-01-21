US OPEN: Trump pivot lifts Wall Street sentiment

At Davos, Trump signals no intention of using force in Greenland acquisition

Wall Street futures pointed to a continued mid-week slump this morning, but sentiment shifted as Donald Trump took the stage at the World Economic Forum. Adopting a notably more defensive posture, the President’s assurance that a "forceful solution" regarding Greenland is off the table provided immediate relief to global markets. Crucially, the absence of any mention of Greenland-related tariffs has reignited the "TACO" (Trump Always Chickens Out) narrative among traders. Key takeaways from the President's address include:

The American Engine: Trump described the US as the "engine of the planet," arguing that global prosperity is tethered to American growth. He touted his administration’s record on deregulation, tax cuts, and taming inflation.

European Criticism: The President took aim at European energy and migration policies, contrasting them with his "America First" agenda.

Trade Pressure: In a move consistent with his protectionist stance, Trump proposed 30% tariffs on Switzerland to combat the widening trade deficit.

The Greenland Question: Trump reiterated his desire to negotiate the acquisition of Greenland, asserting that "no country other than the US" should hold the territory. He issued a stark ultimatum to Denmark: "If they say yes, it will be welcomed; if they say no, it will be remembered forever."

Energy Strategy: While praising nuclear power and US dominance in oil and gas, Trump remained critical of renewables, specifically wind energy. He pledged to lower commodity prices and broker a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Regional Investment: The President also signaled that Venezuela stands to benefit from increased American investment.

Technical View: US500 (S&P 500 Futures)

S&P 500 contracts have staged a robust recovery, trading near the 6,900 level and reclaiming approximately 0.7% following yesterday's sell-off. The current corrective phase matches the magnitude of the December pullback. Bulls are likely eyeing resistance at 6,930, which aligns with the 50.0 retracement of the current correction and the weekend opening gap. Conversely, should the downward trend resume, sellers will look toward the 50.0 and 61.8 retracement levels of the major rally that began in November.

