Read more

US Open: US500 tests historic highs at the market open 🟢

3:19 PM 25 June 2025

U.S. stock indices opened today near record levels. Investor enthusiasm continues to be fueled by easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a sharp drop in oil prices. At the time of publication, the US500 is up 0.25% to 6,150 points, while the US100 gains 0.45% to 22,500 points.

Risk appetite is also evident in the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin rising 1.80% to $108,100. Meanwhile, falling energy prices have strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve may begin cutting interest rates earlier this year, although Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized a cautious, data-driven approach before any monetary policy decisions are made.

The strongest gains are seen among Big Tech companies. Optimism is more muted among smaller-cap stocks, as reflected in the accompanying infographic. The US2000 is down 0.50% today, confirming that a relatively small number of companies are driving the current rally.

US500

The US500 is testing historic highs around 6,160 points today. In just the last three sessions since the de-escalation of the Middle East conflict, the index has gained a total of 3.26%.

Company News

Reddit (RDDT.US) is up more than 5.20%, continuing its recent rebound. Analysts at Jefferies and Morgan Stanley gave positive assessments of rising user engagement and the platform’s monetization potential.

 

QXO Inc. (QXO.US) dips 6.1% after announcing a $2 billion equity offering, sparking speculation about possible acquisitions in the building materials sector.

 

FedEx (FDX.US) is down nearly 5% after reporting earnings below expectations, citing weak global momentum and margin pressure.

General Mills (GIS.US) is losing over 4.6% after the company reported a larger-than-expected drop in organic sales, especially in North America.

Share:
Back

Market News

26.06.2025
19:08

Daily summary: Wall Street optimism rises, US dollar sell-off extends

European indices posted gains today, supported by optimism from the U.S. stock market. The German DAX performed best, rising over 0.6%. The UK’s...

 18:45

EURUSD surges 0.6% reaching the highest level since September 2021 📈

The EUR/USD pair is surging nearly 0.6% today, while U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are down by 3.5 basis points, falling below the 4.26% level. Since...

 18:35

Meta Platforms is nearing new highs on a wave of potential acquisition reports 📈

According to Bloomberg reports, Meta Platforms (META.US) plans to acquire PlayAI, an AI startup specializing in voice imitation. Although this segment...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits