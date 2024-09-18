US Open: Wall Street sentiments mixed ahead of the Fed 🗽 US100 loses slightly, Resmed slumps 6%

Indexes on Wall Street open the session slightly lower, expecting a near foregone conclusion of the first Fed rate cut in 4 years (7 PM GMT) and Powell's conference (7:30 PM GMT)

The market is pricing in a 66% chance of a 50bp Fed rate cut; reaction to the decisions remains uncertain. US100 loses 0.2% at the open

BlackRock (BLK.US) and Microsoft (MSFT.US) plan a joint investment of more than $30 billion in AI and infrastructure for databases and the energy sector; total financing for the entire action could be as high as approx. USD 100 billion; investment will mainly involve the US and to a lesser extent allied countries

US Steel (X.US) shares gain slightly on new reports suggesting a final takeover decision after the November US elections; Resmed (RMD.US) slumps 6% after downgrade from Wolfe Research, initiating profit realization after reaching 1-year high

Investors opened today's session with declines, anxiously awaiting the Fed decision and Jerome Powell's speech. It seems that a decision to cut rates by 25 bps would be more in line with the Federal Reserve's communication to date, and a 50 bp cut could be perceived as an 'admission' of tardiness vis-à-vis monetary easing, which could consequently be a sure warning sign for the stock market. In the short term, however, the reaction to the Fed's decision remains largely uncertain; although a larger cut while maintaining solid readings from the economy should support Wall Street and weaken yields. U.S. real estate market data today turned out to be stronger than forecast. Monthly building permits rose nearly 5% vs. 1% forecasts, and construction starts rose 9.6% m/m vs. 6.5% forecasts, after falling 6% in July.

Wall Street opens the session in slightly weaker sentiment; BigTech stocks are gaining; weaker sentiment is seen in the health and medical care sector. Source: xStation5

US100 chart (M30 interval, D1)

In the short term, we see that the index has maintained its September uptrend line and is trading between the EMA50 and EMA200 momentum averages ahead of the Fed conference. A drop below 19,400 could suggest more intense downward momentum. A rise above 19,500 could open the way for bulls to test local maxima at 20,000 points.

Source: xStation5

Looking at the broad daily interval, the Nasdaq 100 futures fell below the EMA200 (red line) twice, but quickly managed to make up the stats, defending the uptrend. The main support is now at 18500 points, where the 23.6 Fibonacci elimination of the 2022 upward wave is located.

Source: xStation5

News from companies