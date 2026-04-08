US Open: Wall Street surges amid the Middle East ceasefire 📈Technology stocks rise, energy sector in panic

- The Dow Jones rose by 1,380 points (nearly 3%), the S&P 500 gained over 2.5%, and the Nasdaq 100 climbed almost 3%; the US500 contract is up 2.1%
- WTI crude dropped more than 17% to around $93.4, while Brent fell over 16% to approximately $91.7
- The main catalyst was Donald Trump’s decision to pause attacks on Iran for two weeks
- The ceasefire is conditional on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran already agreeing to a temporary resumption of energy transit under military coordination
- Israel has also accepted the ceasefire (according to media reports)
- Additional support came from discussions around potential sanctions and tariff relief for Iran
- Technology and cyclical stocks led gains (including Nvidia, Amazon, Tesla, JPMorgan, Boeing)
- The energy sector declined, with Exxon Mobil (-7%), Chevron (-6%), and LNG giant Cheniere also under pressure
US500 (D1 interval)
Source: xStation5
Source: xStation5
Company news
- Delta Air Lines
- Shares rose around 12% in premarket trading, driven primarily by the sharp decline in oil prices
- Lower jet fuel costs significantly improve short-term operating margin expectations
- The company reported first-quarter results above market expectations, supporting positive sentiment
- However, second-quarter guidance came in below consensus, indicating management caution
- The market is currently placing more weight on fuel cost dynamics than on near-term guidance
- Delta remains highly sensitive to energy price volatility and consumer demand in travel
- The sustainability of oil price declines and geopolitical stabilization will be key for further upside
- Levi Strauss
- Shares gained more than 9% following better-than-expected quarterly results
- Both revenue and earnings exceeded forecasts, pointing to solid operational execution
- A key structural highlight is that direct-to-consumer sales now account for 50% of total revenue
- The DTC model enhances margin control and reduces reliance on wholesale channels
- The company raised its full-year earnings guidance, signaling growing confidence in demand
- Results suggest resilience in the apparel segment despite a volatile macro backdrop
- Key risks include consumer pressure and potential slowdown in discretionary spending
- Exxon Mobil
- Shares declined more than 5.5% in premarket trading following the sharp drop in oil prices
- The move reflects broader weakness across the energy sector after the U.S.–Iran ceasefire announcement
- Lower crude prices directly reduce expected upstream revenues and margins
- Oil falling below $100/bbl shifts short-term assumptions for the entire sector
- Exxon had previously benefited from rising energy prices during the conflict escalation
- The current pullback highlights the company’s strong correlation with geopolitics and commodity prices
- Future performance will depend on the durability of the ceasefire and global oil supply stability
- Freshpet
- TD Cowen upgraded the stock to “buy,” citing stronger-than-expected sales momentum
- Shares rose more than 5% in premarket trading following the upgrade
- Year-to-date retail sales are up 13%, above the company’s 2026 guidance of 7–10%
- Concerns about competition from Costco and Farmer’s Dog are seen as overstated
- The company’s scale and competitive advantages support its market positioning
- Analysts also highlight improved cost control as an additional catalyst
- The $80 price target implies roughly 27% upside, supporting bullish sentiment
- Clean Harbors
- Citi upgraded the stock to “buy” and raised its price target to $346
- This implies around 16% upside from the previous closing price
- Shares gained approximately 3% in premarket trading following the upgrade
- Increased U.S. chemical production is expected to drive growth
- This trend is partly linked to supply disruptions in the Middle East
- The Environmental Services segment may outperform current guidance
- The company has meaningful exposure to the chemicals sector (14% of revenue), especially in high-margin technical services
- Royal Caribbean
- JPMorgan cut its 2026 EPS estimate to $16.62 and lowered the price target to $341
- Despite the downgrade, the new valuation still implies around 27% upside
- The bank maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling a positive long-term view
- The company faces a “geopolitical trifecta”: weaker demand, higher fuel costs, and operational disruptions
- Middle East tensions have reduced booking conversion for European cruises
- Additional headwinds include roughly $270 million in fuel costs and losses on investments
- Shares rebounded about 8% after the ceasefire news, highlighting strong macro sensitivity
Royal Carribean (D1 interval)
Source: xStation5
Euphoria enters stock market amid ceasefire in the Middle East 📈US100 surges 3%
Daily summary: Wall Street pares early loses awaiting Trump's final decision on Iran strike 🗽(07.04.2026)
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