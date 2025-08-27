Read more

US OPEN: What’s Next After Nvidia? Markets Await the Tech Giant’s Quarterly Report

2:52 PM 27 August 2025

Wednesday trading on U.S. indices began with declines. Futures contracts on the US100 (Nasdaq-100) and US500 (S&P 500) are modestly down, as investors remain cautious, awaiting not only Nvidia’s report but also other important economic data. Alongside Nvidia, attention is also on the upcoming EIA report, which will provide insights into weekly changes in U.S. crude oil inventories.

Today, Nvidia’s highly anticipated earnings report commands the market’s main focus, as it could set the direction for the entire technology and artificial intelligence sectors. The long-awaited day has arrived for the tech giant to release its quarterly results, which will happen after the close of Wednesday’s Wall Street session.

The future of the ongoing tech rally may hinge on this data. Should Nvidia’s results fall short of expectations, the market could react with a sharp sell-off, particularly in AI-related stocks that have so far driven gains in major U.S. indices. Importantly, even meeting expectations may not be enough — investors are looking for the company to beat consensus estimates and confirm that the tech sector’s strong rally still has momentum ahead.

 

US100 (Chart)

 

Nasdaq-100 futures (US100) are showing a slight loss after the market opened. The hourly chart reveals a consolidation phase, with prices oscillating around the 50 and 100-period EMA moving averages, which are acting as key resistance levels. Despite attempts at a rebound, sellers maintain the upper hand, reflecting investor caution.

The market appears to be holding back larger moves while waiting for Nvidia’s earnings, which could be a crucial catalyst for the tech sector. Positive results might break through current resistance levels and accelerate gains, whereas disappointing numbers are likely to deepen the ongoing correction.

Source: xStation5

 

Company News

  • MongoDB (MDB.US): Shares surged over 30% following very strong quarterly results and an upward revision of full-year guidance. Q2 2026 revenues reached $591 million, driven mainly by a 29% year-over-year increase in the Atlas segment. The company raised its full-year outlook, supported by growing AI deployments, corporate client contracts, and improved operating margins.

  • nCino (NCNO.US): Also impressed investors by beating revenue and earnings per share estimates for Q2. The company raised its subscription revenue forecast for fiscal 2026 to $517.5 million, with shares climbing about 8%. Q2 revenues totaled $148.8 million, a 12% increase year-over-year, while subscription revenues rose 15% to $130.8 million. These strong figures drove pre-market gains of up to 12%.

  • Kohl’s (KSS.US): Reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised full-year 2025 earnings guidance. Despite previous financial challenges, the company is focusing on strengthening private label brands and omnichannel strategy, which is boosting investor optimism. Shares gained over 20%.

  • PVH Corp (PVH.US): Owner of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, surprised positively with a 4% revenue increase to $2.167 billion in Q2. The company reaffirmed its full-year profit targets, and strong performance of premium brands combined with optimistic 2025 outlook amid macroeconomic challenges such as tariffs and margin pressures contributed to a positive market reaction.

