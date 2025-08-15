US Premarket: Wall Street on the rise 📈UnitedHealth surges 10% driven by Berkshire Hathaway

U.S. stock index futures traded slightly higher on Friday, though they pared some gains just ahead of the release of July retail sales data.

Among the indices, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30) stands out, supported by renewed buying interest in shares of key U.S. health insurer UnitedHealth (UNH.US) . Berkshire Hathaway revealed a stake in the company, boosting its stock price. Similar gains are seen in homebuilding names Lennar and DR Horton .

stands out, supported by renewed buying interest in shares of key U.S. health insurer . Berkshire Hathaway revealed a stake in the company, boosting its stock price. Similar gains are seen in homebuilding names and . Investors are also watching Intel , which is breaking above key technical resistance levels on news that the U.S. government may take a stake in the chipmaker.

, which is breaking above key technical resistance levels on news that the U.S. government may take a stake in the chipmaker. U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to discuss a possible ceasefire in Ukraine (7 PM GMT)

Traders await key U.S. macroeconomic releases:

12:30 PM GMT – July retail sales

1:15 PM GMT – Industrial production

2 PM GMT – University of Michigan consumer sentiment and inflation expectations (August prelim)

US30 (Daily Interval)

Source: xStation5

Company News

UnitedHealth (UNH.US) – Shares jumped 11% after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new investment in the unpopular health insurer. Investors see this as a potential “value” opportunity despite regulatory uncertainty and possible penalties related to Medicare programs.

Intel (INTC.US) – Pre-market gains of nearly 4%, extending earlier advances, after Bloomberg reported the Trump administration is considering taking a stake in the chipmaker. The market views this move as strategically securing Intel’s position as a key domestic producer with reliable supply chains.

Applied Materials (AMAT.US) – Shares plunged nearly 15% after the semiconductor equipment maker issued weak fourth-quarter guidance due to sluggish Chinese demand. The report heightened concerns over tariff-related risks and underscored that heavy exposure to China is overshadowing growth in the U.S. business.

DR Horton (DHI.US) & Lennar (LEN.US) – Both up close to 4% after Berkshire Hathaway increased its exposure to the U.S. homebuilding sector, revealing a new stake in DR Horton and a significantly larger position in Lennar.

Target (TGT.US) – Shares fell nearly 2% after Bank of America downgraded the retailer from “neutral” to “underperform,” citing a “deteriorating” long-term outlook and mounting competitive pressure from major rivals.

SanDisk (SNDK.US) – Down nearly 10% despite strong quarterly results, as the flash memory maker failed to meet investors’ unofficial expectations, triggering profit-taking.

Tapestry (TPR.US) – Up 2% after Wells Fargo raised its price target while maintaining its “overweight” rating, saying the recent sell-off was overdone.

Twilio (TWLO.US) – Gained over 4% as the cloud communications company is set to join the S&P MidCap 400 following UnitedHealth’s acquisition of Amedisys, which could prompt increased institutional buying.

UnitedHealth in Focus

Following massive recent declines, UnitedHealth’s share price is now nearly 50% below its all-time high and still around 25–30% below its 200-day EMA (red line) — a situation last seen during the COVID-19 panic. Buffett’s involvement may signal to investors that UNH is now attractively valued, prompting Wall Street to reassess the company’s long-term fundamentals.

Intel Breakout

Intel shares moved above the 200-day EMA yesterday, reversing a downward trend. Today’s pre-market gains open the way toward local highs.

Source: xStation5