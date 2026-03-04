Read more
1:02 PM · 4 March 2026

US Raises Tariffs to 15%

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that the administration plans to implement a 15% global tariff later this week, replacing the current 10% rate. This decision follows a recent Supreme Court ruling that invalidated the previous tariff program, deeming it inconsistent with existing law. The new rate is temporary, with authorities expecting a return to prior levels within a few months as more durable tariff frameworks are developed.

The economic implications of this move are multifaceted. For consumers, the higher tariff could lead to an increase in the prices of imported goods, potentially adding short-term inflationary pressure. Companies operating within international supply chains may face higher costs for raw materials and components, forcing them to revise procurement strategies, change suppliers, or pass on costs to customers. Financial markets, particularly sectors closely linked to international trade, may react with increased volatility and uncertainty.

The tariff also carries significant political and geopolitical weight. It sends a clear signal that the U.S. is prepared to use available trade policy tools, even in the face of legal constraints, to maintain its competitive advantage. The new rate could accelerate the reorganization of global supply chains and prompt trade partners, including China and the European Union, to enter negotiations or consider retaliatory measures.

Looking more broadly, the introduction of the 15% tariff demonstrates that the U.S. administration is determined to protect its trade and political interests. Its decisions shape not only short-term economic conditions but also the global balance of power. Higher tariffs affect prices, corporate costs, financial market dynamics, and international relations, making them a central element of the United States’ economic and political strategy.


 
