10:26 AM · 4 March 2026

BREAKING: Oil falls after NYT report on talks between Iran and the CIA regarding a suspension of military action💡

The latest reports in The New York Times about Iran's proposal for talks to end the war have improved market sentiment in the last few minutes. According to the newspaper's sources, Iranian representatives have signalled to the CIA that they are ready to negotiate, although US officials remain sceptical about Tehran's real intentions. Financial markets have responded to this news with increased risk appetite. Futures contracts on the S&P 500 and European stock indices continue to rise. The dollar weakened to daily lows, and US bond yields are correcting earlier gains. At the same time, oil prices limited earlier gains, and gas prices in Europe fell significantly. Investors see the reports as a potential sign of de-escalation in the Middle East, although this remains uncertain at this stage.

 

Source: xStation

