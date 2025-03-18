US Treasury Secretary Bessent signals 'low recession odds' and 'trade war' relief 💵

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent commented to the US economy, sanctions and tariffs today. Here is the breakdown.
- The sanctions regime was undermining dollar reserve status.
- Trump asked me to rethink US sanctions regime.
- The underlying economy is healthy. There is no reason for there to be a recession.
- Asking for a guarantee there won't be a recession is silly.
- Reciprocal tariffs won't be automatic 25% plus 25%. For some countries, the April 2 tariff may be low.
- If necessary, we will block an outbound investment.
TNOTE (H1 interval)
The US dollar gains slightly today, reversing early 0.05% decline, rising now nearly 0.1%; TNOTE trading is flat.
