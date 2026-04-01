🔴US100 Caps Gains Following Trump's Comments

Media reports since yesterday's session suggest that Donald Trump wants the United States to exit the conflict with Iran. Simultaneously, there are suggestions that, in addition to a possible U.S. withdrawal from the bombing of Iran, Trump may announce an exit from NATO. Donald Trump has scheduled a speech to the American nation for 9:00 PM Eastern Time (Washington), which will be 3:00 AM Central European Time.

In his latest comment on the Truth Social platform, Trump suggested that Iran has requested a ceasefire. He indicated that the new regime in Iran is less radicalized and significantly more intelligent than the previous one. However, he emphasized that a ceasefire will only be possible after the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Until the strait is reopened, the United States is expected to continue its bombing campaign against Iran.

Donald Trump is commenting very heavily on the recent situation involving Iran, and it cannot be ruled out that markets may eventually stop reacting to his remarks. While markets were positioned very optimistically during the first half of the day, the announcement that attacks will continue until the Strait of Hormuz is opened is being perceived as a continued stalemate.

Market Reaction:

US100: The index is pulling back by over 100 points.