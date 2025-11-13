US100 declines by over 1,4% 🚨📉

Despite the government's reopening, the markets are not showing optimism in today's session. NASDAQ100 futures are losing as much as 1.4%.

The main downward impulse on Wall Street is the change in expectations regarding the FED's interest rate path. The probability of a rate cut at the December meeting has already dropped to 50% from over 70% just a few weeks ago. Importantly, this is happening alongside the weakening of the dollar.

A secondary factor dampening investor sentiment is the EU's investigation into Google. The tech giant is losing as much as 3%, which is enough to exert downward pressure on the index single-handedly.

US100 (H1)

Source: xStation5