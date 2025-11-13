US OPEN: End of Shutdown but not end of decline

Americans can celebrate the reopening of the government, the end of the decision-making paralysis, and the resumption of funding for essential programs. However, the markets do not seem to be in a celebratory mood. The session on Wall Street opens with noticeable declines. US100 contracts are falling by about 1%. S&P500 and Russell are doing slightly better, with their contracts depreciating by 0.5% at the start of trading.

The weakness of the American market in today's session is also evidenced by the significant decline of the dollar, which is losing against most major currencies. The Dollar Index itself is down over 0.2%, reaching its lowest value in 3 weeks.

Source: Bloomberg Finance LP

The leaders of the declines at the beginning of the session in the USA are technology companies and retailers. The industrial sector is experiencing shallower declines. The healthcare sector is doing the best, standing out with gains.

Macroeconomic Data:

In the data publication segment — EIA will present changes in oil and gasoline inventories today. Alberto Musalem from the FED St. Louis and FOMC member Beth M. Hammack will also speak on monetary policy.

US100 (D1)

Source: xStation5

The price on the chart is making another decline, stopping at the support level of 25,300 dollars. Buyers failed to maintain the previous upward trend. The next target for the demand side will be to defend the current level with a perspective on consolidation and growth. However, if sellers manage to break the resistance at 25,300, the price may face a deeper correction towards 24,640.

Company News: