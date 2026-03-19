Read more
12:54 PM · 19 March 2026

US100 falls after strong US macro reports 🚩

-
-
Open account Download free app

Weekly jobless claims in the U.S. fell to 205K, compared to forecasts of 215K and 213K previously. At the same time, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index unexpectedly rose in February to over 18 points, versus expectations of a decline to 8 from 16.3 previously. The data pushed back expectations for interest rate cuts in the U.S., which clearly did not sit well with Wall Street. Stock indices declined following the release.

Source: xStation5

20 March 2026, 6:55 PM

Daily summary: Wall Street sells off, gold sells off, dollar keeps winning the risk-off (20.03.2026)
20 March 2026, 5:29 PM

Three markets to watch next week (20.03.2026)
20 March 2026, 9:29 AM

Market Wrap: European Stocks Bounce Back as Oil Nears USD 110
20 March 2026, 8:57 AM

Chart of the Day: EURUSD Under Pressure from the Fed, the Persian Gulf, and Inflation
Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world
Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits