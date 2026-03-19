US100 falls after strong US macro reports 🚩

Weekly jobless claims in the U.S. fell to 205K, compared to forecasts of 215K and 213K previously. At the same time, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index unexpectedly rose in February to over 18 points, versus expectations of a decline to 8 from 16.3 previously. The data pushed back expectations for interest rate cuts in the U.S., which clearly did not sit well with Wall Street. Stock indices declined following the release.
Source: xStation5
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