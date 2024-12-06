US100 gains 0.8% 📈 Meta Platforms leads BigTech gains; Lululemon surges 18%

Wall Street extends gains on Friday with US100 0.8% higher; Alphabet 9GOOGL.US) and Meta Platforms (META.US) lead gains among BigTech's. The 10-year US treasury yields are slightly lower today, now at 4.16%.
- Software sector still on the rise; AppLovin (APP.US) surges 9%. Oracle (ORCL.US) and Adobe (ADBE.US) shares gain 2.5%
- Palantir (PLTR.US) shares gain 6% to new all-time high after Booz Allen Hamilton partnership on US Defence sector capabilities
- Smith & Wesson (SWBI.US) plunges 17% as company informed that inflation hurts firearms sales; adjusted profit falls
- UoM sentiments above expectations (however Expectations subindex lower than expected); short term inflation expectations higher (2.9% vs 2.7% exp.)
- NFP report points to lower private payrolls; slightly higher than expected US unemployment rate and higher than expected wage growth
- Fed members comments point to rate cut on December or January meeting; however, a scale of rate cuts in 2025 may be less than markets anticipate
Falling oil and natural gas prices pressure energy fuels sector. Weaker sentiments across healthcare and insurance stocks. IT Services, Software and other tech sectors lead Wall Street today. Source: xStation5
US Macro
US Non-farm Payrolls (November): 227k (Forecast 220k, Previous 12k)
- Private payrolls:194k v 205k exp. and -28k previously
- Manufacturing payrolls: 22k vs 30 exp. and -46k previously
Unemployment rate: 4.2% vs 4.1% exp. and 4.1% previously
- US average earnings YoY: 4% vs 3.9% exp. and 4% previously
- US average earnings MoM: 0.4%vs 0.3% exp. and 0.4% previously
- US Average workweek hours: 34.3 vs 34.3 exp. and 34.3 previously
University of Michigan consumer sentiments report (prelim) came in 74 vs 73.2 and 71.8 previously
- Expectations: Actual 71.6 (Forecast 77.7, Previous 76.9)
- Condition Prelim: 77.7 (Forecast 65.2, Previous 63.9)
University Michigan 1 Yr Inflation Prelim Actual 2.9% (Forecast 2.7%, Previous 2.6%)
- University Michigan 5 Yr Inflation Prelim Actual 3.1% (Forecast 3.1%, Previous 3.2%)
Buyers dominate session on Wall Street again.
Source: xStation5
Lululemon surges after Q3 earnings
Retail company Lululemon (LULU.US) Q3 2024 revenue came in at $2.4 billion vs $2.2 billion reported a year ago, above $2.36 billion expected by Bloomberg analysts. Earnings came in above estimates of $2.75 a share, at $2.87 level; well above $2.53 EPS presented in Q3 2023. Lululemon expects that Q4 revenue of $3.48 billion-$3.51 billion will be almost in line with consensus estimates of $3.5 billion.
Lululemon sees Q4 EPS between $5.56 and $5.64, below estimates of $5.70. The retailer boosted a full-year revenue guidance to between $10.45 billion and $10.49 billion, up from the $10.38 billion-$10.48 previously. Projected EPS came in $14.08-$14.16 vs $13.95-$14.15 expected previously. Gross margins came in 1.5 p.p. higher at 58.5% vs 0.8 p.p. in Q2 2024. The company approved a $1 billion buyback program, effective since December 3. Also, Nike (NKE.US) shares gains almost 2% today.
Source: xStation5
A leading US gun maker, Smith&Wesson (SWBI.US) reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 adj. net income at $4.8 million ($0.11 per share) vs $6.5 million, a year ago ($0.14 per share). Revenue rose by 3.8% year-over-year to $129.7 million. The company informed that results are below its expectations, because of softer demand trends, pressured by higher inflation. Smith & Wesson lowered the expectations, with revenues lower 10 to 15% than in fiscal 2024.
Smith&Wesson shares (D1 interval)
Source: xStation5