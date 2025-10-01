Read more
5:23 PM · 1 October 2025

🔝US100 Nears All-Time Highs Despite Shutdown

US100
Indices
-
-

The US100 is up 0.4% today, approaching the 25,000 mark and sitting just 0.3% shy of its all-time high. The contract has fully reversed the decline that began yesterday evening and lasted until the start of the European session. Furthermore, gains on the Nasdaq 100 futures accelerated sharply upon the opening of Wall Street today.

The rally is occurring despite the ongoing government shutdown. While the shutdown may have limited immediate impact on the operations of key technology companies, Wall Street indices have historically tended to gain during government closures—an outcome that often appears counter-intuitive. Nevertheless, the shutdown increases the likelihood of a deterioration in the labour market, which could compel the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.

Today's ADP report showed a loss of 32,000 private-sector jobs. This is the worst reading for private employment since January 2021. Furthermore, previous data was revised downwards.

The main drivers today are biotechnology and pharmaceutical stocks, even though the government shutdown may cause a slowdown in areas like new drug approvals. Chip manufacturers form the second strongest cohort of gaining stocks today.

Stocks within the Nasdaq 100 are split almost fifty-fifty in terms of gains and losses today. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP
The US100 has rebounded by approximately 1% (around 300 points) from its session low today. Source: xStation5
6 October 2025, 9:02 AM

BREAKING: France Prime Minister resigns. EURUSD and FRA40 drop
6 October 2025, 8:42 AM

JP225 gains 4.5% 🚀
3 October 2025, 6:47 PM

Daily Summary: US2000 leads on Wall Street📈Crypto and metals up, US dollar down
3 October 2025, 6:40 PM

Bitcoin surges 2% approaching ATH levels 📈

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits