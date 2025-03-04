US100 tries to rebound after sizable declines🗽Zelensky will come back to negotiating table?

US indices try to erase early declines, with US100 losing now -0.8% vs almost -2% at the US market open. According to Ukrainian president, Zelensky, he is 'ready to come to the negotiation table as soon as possible' to sign a mineral deal and secure peace. After Washington halted military aid for Ukraine, Mr Zelensky said it was “regrettable” what happened in their Oval Office meeting last Friday.

“None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians (...) The first stages of end to war could include prisoners release, immediate truce in the sky and sea if Russia does the same. Ukraine is ready to sign minerals and security agreement any time, in any convenient format."

This information came in hours before Donald Trump is set to make an address to the nation to lay out his goals for the next years, including plans for “peace around the globe”.

