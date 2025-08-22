Read more

US30 gains 1.4% reaching new ATH 📈

3:21 PM 22 August 2025

🗽Wall Street rebounds after Fed Powell's dovish remarks at Jackson Hole

Futures on Dow Jones Industrial Average gains during the Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole economic symposium.

  • Powell signals rising risk for US labour market
  • Fed thinks that inflation effect from tariffs will be probably temporary
  • Labour market is at risk now, while the risk of rising inflation seems to be lower 

Traders increase bets on further monetary policy easing this year, fully pricing in two Fed rate cuts by the year-end.  Quite dovish tone from Powell seems to be a surprise for Wall Street. Market prices in 90% chance for September rate cut vs 75% before the Powell speech. Indices on Wall Street rise, with US2000 gaining almost 3%, US500 and US100 gain 1.3% and 1.5% respectively. 

US30 (D1 interval)

Futures on DJIA reach new all-time high level today.

 

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

22.08.2025
19:01

Daily summary: Dovish Jackson Hole drives EURUSD and gold 📈Optimism on Wall Street

U.S. indexes had a stellar session. The Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 gained around 1.7%, while the small-cap Russell 2000 jumped nearly 4%. The driver...

 18:43

CHN.cash jumps 2.5% testing this year highs 📈Chinese stocks on the rise

Chinese stock indexes are rising on a wave of global market optimism, weakness in the U.S. dollar (which boosts interest in emerging markets), strong gains...

 17:45

Ethereum jumps 11% amid 'dovish' Jackson Hole and rebound on Wall Street 📈

The dovish remarks from the Fed Chair are supporting valuations of risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. The shift in sentiment is fuelling gains in...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits