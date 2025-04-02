US500 loses 0.4% ahead of US ADP report and Liberation Day 📉

Today at 1:15 PM (GMT), we will receive the first US private labor market report for March – the ADP employment data – ahead of Friday’s official NFP release. Bloomberg consensus expects a moderate increase of around 120,000 new jobs, indicating an improvement from February’s 77,000, which marked the lowest reading since July 2024.

The labor market will be at the center of attention on Wall Street. Considering recent comments from Federal Reserve members and growing concerns over economic slowdown and recession, a weaker-than-expected reading could trigger a negative reaction from equity indices. Markets are hoping for data that suggest the U.S. economy is not contracting rapidly.

A strong performance in the private labor market would be particularly welcome given the anticipated acceleration in layoffs within the U.S. public sector from current levels.





Expectations remain cautious due to recent economic turbulence, especially with the anticipated release of new U.S. tariff measures today, which could affect employment sentiment. Persistent uncertainty appears to be discouraging hiring decisions, even if core business activity hasn’t slowed significantly yet. Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P., ADP Research Insistute, Macrobond

Pressure from the ISM Index

One factor supporting the case for a potential downside surprise in today’s data is the very weak ISM employment reading. Yesterday’s manufacturing report for March showed a sharp decline to 44.7 points. Such a drop could signal further weakness in the labor market.









It’s worth noting that last month’s NFP report (used here instead of ADP for historical context) came in well above the ADP figure, partially explaining the current divergence between NFP and ISM employment data. Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P, ADP Research Institute, Macrobond, BLS

Trump’s Trade Policy in the Spotlight

Although today’s ADP release is important under normal conditions, it may carry less weight this time. Market attention is squarely focused on the upcoming publication of the new U.S. trade tariff list, expected at 8:00 PM GMT.

The ADP report comes at a critical time, as businesses face growing political uncertainty, including the recently implemented 25 percent tariff on car imports and expectations of further trade actions.

The weaker-than-expected employment growth in February – well below the projected 140,000 – highlighted a slowdown in sectors such as retail and transportation, driven by tariff-related concerns and cautious consumer spending.

In March, consumer-facing sectors like tourism and hospitality may show relative resilience, while manufacturing could continue to lag due to ongoing trade tensions.

How Might the Market React?

Today’s tariff announcement by Trump could heavily influence how markets interpret the ADP report. If the new tariffs mark a further escalation in trade restrictions, any job growth could be viewed as temporary, while disappointing figures would be seen as even more negative. This could sustain demand for safe-haven assets such as gold and weigh on equity indices.

Conversely, a more moderate stance on tariffs could boost confidence in the labor market outlook and reduce fears of an impending slowdown.

Regardless of the outcome, the market’s reaction to the ADP report is likely to be short-lived. The real focus for investors today is Trump’s speech at 8 PM GMT.

US500 (D1 interval)



Source: xStation 5