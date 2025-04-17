Read more
US500 trades higher as hopes rise for US-EU trade deal 📌

5:50 PM 17 April 2025

Markets saw a slight rebound following optimistic trade remarks from President Trump, offering relief amid ongoing global uncertainty—especially around US-China tensions, EU tariffs, and tech sector volatility.

Trump expressed confidence in securing a trade deal with the EU, saying talks are progressing well and an announcement could come soon. He also noted that a strong deal with China is likely and that negotiations with Japan are advancing satisfactorily, echoed by Treasury Secretary Bessent and other White House sources.

During a White House visit, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni voiced confidence in reaching a US-EU deal and suggested hosting a meeting with EU leaders in Italy to push discussions forward.

Following these developments, US500 ticks higher to 5335 points and US100 turned positive by 0.30%. Markets welcomed the diplomatic momentum as a potential stabilizer amid current global trade uncertainties.


Source: xStation 5

