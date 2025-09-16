Read more

USDIDX retests 4-year lows 📉

3:15 PM 16 September 2025

US dollar loses ground despite strong US macro data🗽

The U.S. dollar is currently losing ground against most major currencies, despite the release of solid production and consumption data.

  • EUR/USD is up nearly 0.5%,
  • USD/PLN is down more than 0.3%.

Such a market reaction may suggest that investors are increasingly speculating on the possibility of a more aggressive interest rate cut by the Fed than previously anticipated by consensus. However, this view may be called into question by the fact that no corresponding move is visible in U.S. Treasuries. Both Donald Trump and Scott Bessent signal that Fed should start lowering interest rates.

Today US macro data 

US Industrial Output MoM in August: 0.1% (Forecast -0.1%, Previous -0.1%)

  • US Manufacturing Output MoM: 0.2% (Forecast -0.2%, Previous 0.0%)

  • US Capacity Utilization: 77.4% (Forecast 77.4%, Previous 77.5%)

US retail sales in August came in 0.6% vs 0.2% exp. and 0.5% previously

  • US Core Retail Sales MoM: 0.7% (Forecast 0.4%, Previous 0.3%)
  • US Export Prices MoM 0.3% (Forecast 0.1%, Previous 0.1%)
  • US Import Prices MoM 0.3% (Forecast -0.2%, Previous 0.4%)

US NAHB Housing Market Index: 32 (Forecast 33, Previous 32) 

  • US Business Inventories MoM: 0.2% vs 0.2% exp. and 0.2% previously

USDIDX (D1 interval)

As we can see below, futures on US Dollar Index (USDIDX) loses 0.5% retesting multi-year lows again.

 

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

19.09.2025
18:52

Daily Summary: Another Record-Breaking Day on Wall Street

Wall Street indices continue to rise on Triple Witching Day, reaching new all-time highs, driven by the dovish interpretation of the Fed’s recent...

 17:28

Has the quantum revolution already begun? Quantum Computing rises by 25%.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT.US) is a company operating in the field of quantum computers that has recently attracted tremendous interest from investors....

 16:24

🔝Silver Rallies More Than 2%

Silver reached its highest daily levels since 2011 last Tuesday, before a minor correction took hold, which was deepened by the Federal Reserve's difficult-to-interpret...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits