Read more
XTB Online Trading

USDJPY drops 0.55% ahead of FOMC Minutes 📉

2:44 PM 26 November 2024

📊 FOMC Minutes announcement: markets expect deeper insight into November rate cut

The minutes of the November FOMC meeting, scheduled for release today at 7:00 p.m. GMT, will provide key context for the recent 25-bp interest rate cut to 4.75% and a significant shift in Fed communications.

Do Fed bankers' comments warrant another rate cut in December❓

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

The unanimous decision to cut by 25 bps, including the previously opposed Bowman, suggests a stronger consensus on the direction of policy. Markets will be looking for details on how this consensus was reached, especially in the context of the removal of the phrase “greater certainty” on inflation. On the inflation assessment, despite the removal of language about “certainty” from the position, Powell maintained a positive outlook on inflation during the press conference. The minutes should reveal the committee's broader view of inflation risks and whether there are real concerns about progress toward the 2% target. Another important element is the evolution of the labor market. Powell's statement that no further cooling is needed to achieve 2% inflation was significant. The minutes may provide deeper insight into how committee members view the labor market balance and its implications for policy.

It is worth remembering that since the November decision (07.11), money market anticipation has turned more toward halting the momentum of rate cuts. This is due in large part to the Fed's preferred measure of PCE, which has shown signs of heightened inflationary pressures for nearly 3 months. Source: Bloomberg Financial LP

Will the dollar continue to strengthen?

In the context of forward guidance, given Powell's preference to avoid making broad announcements about the future, the minutes may reveal a debate about communication strategy. 

The market will be looking for clues about the possibility of a December meeting, currently pricing in a 15bp of 25bp cut.

Source: Bloomberg Financial LP

In the foreign exchange market, the dollar index (USDIDX) strengthened after the Fed's announcements, currently consolidating in the 106.50-107.50 range. If the minutes reveal broader inflation concerns than Powell's press conference suggested, we can expect further strengthening of the dollar. Any signs of division over the pace of future cuts could increase market volatility, and discussion of bond market dynamics could affect Treasuries yields, which have been particularly sensitive recently.

The U.S. yield curve reacted with a decline to Bessent's nomination. Source: Bloomberg Financial LP

Scott Bessent's nomination as Treasury Secretary has triggered a positive reaction from markets, as seen in the strengthening of the dollar and the decline in bond yields. His “3-3-3” strategy - involving deficit reduction to 3% of GDP, economic growth of 3% and increasing oil production by 3 million barrels a day - is seen as a balance to the populist elements of Trump's agenda. Although some of the goals may be difficult to achieve, especially in the context of restrictive immigration policies and current energy market conditions, Bessent's hawkish approach to government spending and deficit management (currently 6-7% of GDP) could significantly influence future US fiscal policy, especially in the context of the decision to extend tax cuts expiring in 2025.

 USDJPY (Interval D1)

The USDJPY pair halted gains within the 78.6% Fibo retracement of the downward channel that was initiated in July this year. All the time, however, the foundations of the technical uptrend are maintained in the medium term. The key support points in this regard remain the intersection zones of the 50-, 100- and 200-day exponential moving averages. The psychological point of resistance still remains the area of local peaks from mid-November in the area of 156,600. Source: xStation 

 

Share:
Back

Market News

28.11.2024
19:49

Daily summary: European indices with gains in spite of closed Wall Street. (28.11.2024)

European indices ended the day in the green, with German DAX gaining 0.71% and French CAC40 up by 0.42%, inspite of deficit-oriented political turmoil....

 13:39

France at a Crossroads: A Decisive Christmas for the Barnier Government

Will Michel Barnier's government survive Christmas? This is the question stirring media and political circles for several days. Marine Le Pen, leader...

 13:23

BREAKING: German CPI lower than expected📉 EURUSD ticks down

01:00 PM GMT, Germany - Inflation Data for November: German HICP: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY; German...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 25 October 2024
test_cookie cc 24 October 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 24 October 2025
__hssc cc 24 October 2024
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 21 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 31 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings cc 24 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
xtbLanguageSettings cc 24 October 2025
userPreviousBranchSymbol cc 24 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 21 July 2025
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
__cfruid
__cfruid
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id cc 24 October 2025
_cfuvid
TS5b68a4e1027
xtbCookiesSettings cc 24 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc cc 24 October 2024
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
_cfuvid
_cfuvid
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 22 January 2025
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 24 October 2026
_ga cc 24 October 2026
__hstc cc 22 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 cc 25 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 24 October 2026
_vwo_uuid cc 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds cc 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn cc 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s cc 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
af_id cc 23 February 2025
afUserId cc 25 January 2026
af_id cc 24 January 2026
AF_SYNC cc 1 February 2024
_ga cc 24 October 2026
_gid cc 25 October 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 24 October 2026
__hstc cc 22 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 24 October 2026
_gcl_au cc 22 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 31 March 2024

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 18 November 2025
_omappvp cc 6 October 2035
_omappvs cc 24 October 2024
_uetsid cc 25 October 2024
_uetvid cc 18 November 2025
_fbp cc 22 January 2025
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 22 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 22 January 2025
_ttp cc 22 January 2025
hubspotutk cc 22 April 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 22 April 2025
hubspotutk cc 22 April 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 25 October 2024
_uetvid cc 18 November 2025
_ttp cc 22 January 2025
MUID cc 18 November 2025
_fbp cc 22 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 22 January 2025
_ttp cc 22 January 2025
li_sugr cc 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing cc 24 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 24 October 2026
guest_id cc 24 October 2026
muc_ads cc 24 October 2026
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA cc 22 April 2025
MSPTC cc 18 November 2025
IDE cc 18 November 2025
MSPTC cc 18 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
bcookie cc 24 October 2025
lidc cc 25 October 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 31 March 2024
bscookie cc 1 March 2025
li_gc cc 22 April 2025
bcookie cc 24 October 2025
li_gc cc 22 April 2025
lidc cc 25 October 2024
personalization_id cc 24 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator