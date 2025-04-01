Read more
XTB Online Trading

VIX gains 1.8% ahead of flash US Manufacturing ISM and JOLTS report

1:44 PM 1 April 2025

The futures on CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) gains more than 2% today, ahead of key US macro reading of the day, which is the ISM Manufacturing report for March, scheduled at 3 PM GMT. The S&P 500  finished the Q1 2025 down 4.6%, with the worst first quarter of a year since the first quarter of 2022. Investors are threatened by tariffs and their economic consequences.

Investors anticipate that the Mgf. ISM will show 49.5 vs 50.3 previously while JOLTS will fall to 7.665M vs 7.74M previously. Consumers' expectations of the economic future fell in March to a 12-year low, according to the Conference Board. According to Goldman Sachs, if Trump will impose a new tariffs of 15%, the economy will slow to an annual rate of just 1 percent by year end. Also, analysts see greater than 1-in-3 chance of a recession in the next year. "

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

Moody's, EY Parthenon says 20 percent universal tariffs would produce a recession. The Moody's sees unemployment peaking at 7.3 percent in early 2027 and remaining near 6 percent through 2028. According to the most extreme Moody's projections, stocks can lose even one-quarter of their value, with more than 5 million jobs would be lost by early 2027. The biggest risk for markets is that price od goods will rise, while profits and US productivity would slide.

VIX (M15 interval)

VIX tries to rebound above 23.6 Fibo of the recent upward wave at 21.46. As for now, we can expect a consolidation between 38.2 and 23.6 Fibo as markets await key US macro data.

 

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

03.04.2025
09:01

BREAKING: EURUSD extends gains on Eurozone services PMIs 📈

07:50 AM GMT, France - PMI Data for March: HCOB France Composite PMI: actual 48.0; forecast 47.0; previous 45.1; HCOB...

 07:45

Economic calendar: services PMI, jobless claims and U.S. trade balance (03.04.2025)

The bubble of emotions that had been building with every minute of anticipation for “Liberation Day” and the announcement of retaliatory tariffs...

 07:31

BREAKING: Swiss CPI below expectations 📉

06:30 AM GMT, Switzerland - Inflation Data for March: CPI: actual 0.3% YoY; forecast 0.5% YoY; previous 0.3% YoY; CPI:...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits