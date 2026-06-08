Wall Street continue to rebound 🗽 Marvell surges 14% - the company will join S&P 500

U.S. equities are back in favor with investors, with S&P 500 futures gaining nearly 1%. At the same time, the US100 is rebounding by almost 2.3%, as technology stocks lead today's advance. Among the companies attracting particular attention is semiconductor designer Marvell Technology.

US500 (H1 interval)

Looking at the US500 chart, the price has climbed to around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent downward impulse, and bulls are now attempting to push higher. The next key area is around 7,530 points, where the 200-period EMA coincides with the 61.8%–71.6% Fibonacci retracement zone. Should the index encounter resistance there, the base-case scenario would remain a resumption of the medium-term downtrend.

Source: xStation5

Why are Marvell shares rallying?

Shares of Marvell Technology (MRVL) started the week with a strong rally, gaining around 10% after the surprise announcement that the AI-focused chipmaker will join the S&P 500 later this month. The news was released after Friday’s market close and quickly boosted investor sentiment toward the company.

The past few weeks have been highly volatile for Marvell shareholders. The stock traded near $205 at the end of May before surging above $320 last week. It then experienced a sharp correction alongside broader weakness in the technology sector, finishing Friday’s session around $260 per share. Monday’s rebound is helping to recover part of those losses.

One of the key catalysts behind the recent rally was a statement from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who identified Marvell as a potential future member of the trillion-dollar market capitalization club. While the company remains far below that valuation today, its shares have already gained more than 200% since the beginning of the year, highlighting investor enthusiasm for companies tied to artificial intelligence development.

Analysts at Oppenheimer note that recent market moves serve as a reminder of the risks associated with excessive concentration in a single sector. According to the firm, the rapid shift from “risk-on” to “risk-off” sentiment underscores the importance of diversification, particularly during periods of elevated volatility. Despite recent fluctuations, Marvell remains one of the biggest beneficiaries of the ongoing AI and data-center infrastructure boom.

Source: xStation5