Wall Street sentiments mixed after the Fed 📌

8:02 PM 7 May 2025

US100 mixed on neutral Fed stance, Trump remarks and Alphabet sell-off 🗽

The futures on Nasdaq 100 (US100) gains slightly as markets react to neutral Fed stance, Trump remarks and Alphabet sell-off driven by Apple focusing on AI search engine in Safari. However, US30 futures ar up 1%, and US500 gains almost 0.5%.

  • Fed holds rates at 4.5% level. Fed chair Powell signals economic uncertainty and 'no hurry' to cut rates as long as influence from tariffs policy on the US economy and inflation remains uncertain. Powell commented also that the Fed will not make progress on goals this year if tariffs stay
  • Alphabet stock is down more than 8% as Apple in the report signalled that Safari search saw less activity among rising popularity from AI-focused search engines; now the company will focus on AI functionality in Safari. What's even more important for stocks,
  • Donald Trump commented that 145% tariffs on China are still on the table, and he is 'not looking on many tariffs exemptions'. However, markets somewhat ignore his stance, looking at it as on potential negotiating tactic. 

US100 (D1)

The futures on Nasdaq 100 are up 0.2% today but still traded below EMA200 resistance zone (the red line) at 20183 points and weren't able to rise above that level. However, the final market reaction will be more clear after chair Powell will end the press conference.

 

Source: xStation5

