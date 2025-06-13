Read more
XTB Online Trading

Walmart and Amazon consider issuing their own stablecoin 📄🔎

11:17 AM 13 June 2025

A lot is happening on the geopolitical stage today. The renewed escalation of conflict in the Middle East was the main cause of market panic in the morning hours. Safe-haven assets like gold and escalation-sensitive ones like oil are seeing gains. Meanwhile, equities and, to some extent, cryptocurrencies are facing declines. To some extent—because Bitcoin is performing relatively well and is now attempting to recover losses.

Putting geopolitics aside for a moment, there are also many interesting developments on the fundamental front. According to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal, major retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, and Expedia are exploring the possibility of issuing their own U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoins. For companies serving millions of customers weekly, the ability to offer zero-fee or low-fee payments could mean billions of dollars in annual savings. The biggest losers in such a scenario would, of course, be today’s payment giants: Visa and Mastercard.

In addition, by processing transactions via blockchain, retailers could receive payments from customers (and pay suppliers) almost in real time, drastically reducing interchange and settlement fees, which total billions of dollars annually, and eliminating the 1–3 day delays currently required to settle transfers. Early discussions include both tokens for use by a single entity and a broader retail consortium supporting a shared stablecoin.

The realization of this strategy depends almost entirely on the passage of the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation in U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act, also known as the Stablecoin Act. The bill has just passed a key procedural vote in the Senate and is moving toward full consideration by both chambers of Congress. Retail industry representatives, led by the Merchants Payments Coalition, are actively lobbying for its adoption, arguing that clear rules will allow retailers to implement cheaper and instant settlements.

Share:
Back

Market News

13.06.2025
19:07

Daily summary: Wall Street resists sell-off, gold gains, and oil corrects gains after Israel's strike on Iran

U.S. stock index futures on Friday are down between -0.6% and -1%, which appears to be a relatively muted reaction to today’s escalation of...

 18:44

Wheat gains almost 3% rebounding from 4-week lows📈

Futures contracts for wheat in Chicago are rising nearly 3% today, rebounding from local lows around $520. A weaker U.S. dollar, escalating conflict in...

 17:14

3 markets to watch next week (13.06.2025)

The Israeli strike on Iran has jolted oil markets and is a key factor shaping today’s investor sentiment. However, in the upcoming week, several...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits