Read more
XTB Online Trading

What to expect from the BOJ decision❓

2:12 PM 19 September 2024

The dovish rate cut in the US has shaken up the mood in the global economy. While money markets had been righteously betting on a more decisive 50 bp cut, the economists surveyed for Bloomberg found themselves against all odds, opting in vast majority for standard 25 bps. With tension partially released in the US, all eyes are turning to the Bank of Japan, set to make their policy announcement tomorrow.

What to expect from BoJ?

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

Bank of Japan is widely expected to leave its policy rate unchanged, with a target rate remaining at its current 0.25 percent level. Money market is currently confident that BoJ will remain on track with its current rates, leaving almost no room for any move in policy.

Money markets pricing in 1% chance for a rate cut, virtually indicating no policy change upon the next meeting. Source: xStation5

Not so hawkish Ueda

A recently unexpected rate hike in Japan caused widespread anxiety on financial markets, due to the sharp turn in direction of monetary policy in Japan and the US. While July’s labor data exercised significant pressure on Fed to cut interest rates more aggressively, BoJ’s Ueda underlined the central bank’s readiness to raise interest rates, if the inflation keeps going up. However, despite CPI for July being slightly above the expectations (2.74%, exp.: 2.7%, previous: 2.85%) there’s a firm consensus that BoJ will postpone potential adjustments further into the year, as it first wants to see the effects of the recent 0.15 bp hike.

Interest rate in Japan is at its 16-year high. BoJ’s monetary policy has already brought the inflation down from its recent peaks, while upcoming CPI readings remain crucial for additional policy adjustments. Source: XTB Research / Bloomberg Finance L.P.

At the moment, the market is pricing that the BoJ will raise interest rates by 22 basis points over the next 12 months. This means that effective interest rates will remain in the 0.25% region in the near term. This could result in renewed downward pressure on the yen in the long term against banks (and the currencies they represent) maintaining “more hawkish” policies. Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P.

USDJPY gains despite Fed’s 50 bp cut

Muted expectations towards BoJ’s policy has helped dollar to gain against yen, while appreciating against all of the other major currencies. We could expect a potential reversion around 143-143.100 rate once the Japan central bank’s decision sinks in and CPI data set the mood for the upcoming month.

From a technical point of view, however, the USDJPY pair continuously remains in a dynamic downtrend, as evidenced by the downward skewed moving averages. Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

03.10.2024
09:30

GBPUSD falls by more than 1% 📉

The British pound is losing 1% against the U.S. dollar today following comments by BoE Chairman Bailey, who suggested that, as a banker, he sees an opportunity...

 09:14

CHN.cash loses 2% 📉Profit taking in China drags European stock market sentiments

After a nearly 30% near-continuous rally, the Hang Seng Index slid more than 4.5% today at the peak of the sell-off, indicating the biggest sell-off in...

 09:01

BREAKING: European services PMI data surprises to the upside

Eurozone: services PMI index for September 51,4 points. (forecast: 50.5 points; previous: 52.9 points). Germany: PMI index for services for September...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
__hssc cc 8 September 2022
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 8 September 2022
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 30 May 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
__hstc cc 7 March 2023
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 March 2023

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator