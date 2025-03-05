Read more
What's Next for Moderna? CEO Buys Shares Amid Cancer Vaccine Push

4:52 PM 5 March 2025

Moderna, the pharmaceutical giant renowned for its groundbreaking mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, is currently navigating a pivotal transition, pivoting away from the revenue streams associated with coronavirus vaccine sales. Recent developments signal a strong focus on cancer vaccines, RSV expansion, and a significant display of confidence from its leadership.

Cancer Vaccine Hopes Surge:

Moderna is placing a substantial bet on its personalized cancer vaccine, developed in collaboration with Merck & Co. Stephen Hoge, Moderna's President, revealed at an investor conference that the company anticipates launching the vaccine by 2027. This ambitious timeline is fuelled by promising results from late-stage clinical trials focused on skin cancer. The trials demonstrated a 50% reduction in the risk of death or cancer recurrence when the vaccine was used in conjunction with Merck's Keytruda. Investors eagerly anticipate this product as a key revenue driver, aiming to offset the projected decline in COVID-19 vaccine sales.

RSV Market Expansion and Challenges:

Moderna's RSV vaccine, approved last year for individuals aged 60 and over, is experiencing a slow start. The company is actively pursuing the expansion of the vaccine's approval to include individuals aged 18 to 59 who are at elevated risk. This expansion could potentially double the market opportunity. However, delays in the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting, which was scheduled to discuss broader recommendations, have pushed potential approval to June. Despite the initial slow sales, Moderna remains optimistic about the RSV vaccine's potential.

Leadership Confidence and Stock Rally:

In a notable move, Moderna's Chief Executive Officer, Stephane Bancel, and director Paul Sagan made significant purchases of company stock. Bancel acquired approximately $5 million worth of shares through his investment vehicle, Boston Biotech Ventures, while Sagan purchased around $1 million worth of shares through a trust. This marks Bancel's first open market purchase since becoming CEO in 2011, which likely contributed to a positive market reaction. The news triggered a sharp increase in Moderna's stock price, with shares rising 4.5% in early trading, and even gaining as much as 12% during the session compared to the previous day's close. This display of confidence from top executives is seen as a strong indicator of the company's future prospects.

Navigating the Future:

Moderna is also addressing concerns surrounding its bird flu vaccine contract with the US. Despite uncertainties, Hoge emphasised the company's commitment to proceeding with late-stage clinical trials, underscoring the importance of public health preparedness.

In summary, Moderna is actively diversifying its portfolio, focusing on innovative cancer therapies and expanding the reach of its RSV vaccine. The significant stock purchases made by its leadership signal strong internal confidence, contributing to a positive market outlook. While Moderna faces challenges in the RSV market and navigates evolving public health priorities, it remains a key player in the pharmaceutical landscape, with its mRNA technology poised to drive future growth.

A Look at Company Performance:

It is worth noting that the company has been performing poorly in the market for some time, which is of course related to the reduction in revenue sources after the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has maintained a relatively stable P/S ratio of just below 4 in recent quarters. On the other hand, the company has been recording losses since the beginning of 2023. The company has lost as much as 26% of its value since the beginning of this year, while over the past year it has been a loss of 66%. Of course, the situation is very similar across the industry. Pfizer is losing from the American market, but at the same time we are also observing losses from Novo Nordisk, which has been one of the winners of the last few years. Eli Lily, which has entered the obesity drug industry, is trading close to historical highs.

 
 

 

