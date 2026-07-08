Will the AI Bull Market Return to Wall Street? Meta Platforms' New Business Could Be the Catalyst

Meta Platforms has been investing tens of billions of dollars in artificial intelligence for years, yet the market has largely viewed these expenditures as a cost. The announcement of Meta Compute—the commercialization of its own AI infrastructure—could be the first sign that the era of massive AI spending is beginning to transition into a phase of monetization. As a result, investors rushed to sell data center memory stocks, assuming that Meta has excess computing capacity. This may be an overly simplistic interpretation. While weak execution of Meta's new business could become a warning sign, its success could prove to be one of the most bullish developments for the entire AI industry.

Meta Compute could create a new, high-margin revenue stream for Meta by leasing computing capacity and AI models.

According to Morgan Stanley, leasing 250 MW of computing capacity could increase Meta's earnings per share by around USD 3 in 2028, while a 1 GW scenario could boost EPS by as much as USD 11.9—roughly equivalent to 50% of the company's projected 2025 annual earnings.

If AI infrastructure begins generating meaningful cash flow, current valuations of the world's largest hyperscalers may prove far too conservative.

Did the market jump to the wrong conclusion?

The strongest market reaction following reports about Meta Compute was a sell-off in companies supplying memory used in AI data centers. Investors concluded that if Meta plans to lease out its own computing capacity, it probably has more GPU infrastructure than it currently needs, implying lower future demand for HBM memory, DDR5 modules and enterprise SSDs.

That scenario is certainly possible, but it is far from the only explanation. Meta may simply be looking to improve utilization rates of infrastructure that was built for the long-term expansion of its AI ecosystem. In other words, the company may be trying to increase the return on investments it has already made rather than reduce future investments.

The market moved remarkably quickly from news about a new business model to the conclusion that the AI industry faces structural GPU oversupply. History suggests the opposite is often true—once infrastructure starts generating revenue, companies typically invest even more aggressively rather than slowing down capital spending.

The enormous potential of Meta Compute

Perhaps the most interesting aspect comes from Morgan Stanley's estimates regarding the potential financial impact of Meta Compute. The bank believes Meta could commercialize part of its AI infrastructure by leasing computing capacity to third-party customers without necessarily building a full-scale competitor to AWS or Microsoft Azure.

According to Morgan Stanley, leasing roughly 250 MW of computing capacity for one year at approximately USD 40 per watt could increase Meta's 2028 earnings per share by around USD 3. Under a more optimistic scenario involving the commercialization of approximately 1 GW, the potential impact rises to nearly USD 12 per share, equivalent to almost one-third of the company's projected annual earnings.

Naturally, this does not mean such a scenario will materialize. However, it clearly illustrates the magnitude of the operating leverage embedded in AI infrastructure and suggests the market may still be significantly underestimating the monetization opportunity.

Success of Meta Compute does not necessarily mean trouble for the memory industry

Today's investor concerns are focused primarily on future demand for HBM memory, DDR5 modules and other components used in AI data centers. If Meta increases utilization of its existing GPU clusters, part of the market automatically assumes that future hardware orders will decline.

However, this ignores the most important variable in the equation—the return on investment. If leasing computing capacity proves profitable, every additional AI cluster becomes economically more attractive. Higher revenue generated by each deployed GPU means faster payback periods and stronger incentives to continue expanding infrastructure.

Paradoxically, successful execution of Meta Compute could ultimately support long-term demand for GPUs, AI accelerators and advanced memory rather than weaken it. The key question is not whether Meta currently has spare capacity, but whether it can successfully attract enough customers to monetize those resources.

The biggest threat may not be chipmakers

Companies whose business model relies almost entirely on renting GPU capacity appear considerably more vulnerable. Businesses such as CoreWeave and Nebius have built their strategy around supplying computing power to enterprises developing AI applications.

If Meta, Microsoft, Google and Amazon begin offering similar services at scale, the competitive advantage of these specialized providers could quickly erode. The world's largest hyperscalers benefit from significantly lower funding costs, global infrastructure, integrated software ecosystems and established enterprise customer relationships.

In practice, Meta Compute may not represent a threat to the AI industry itself, but rather the beginning of consolidation within the GPU cloud market. Specialized operators could face the greatest competitive pressure, while Meta's new business could eventually become a major profit engine. Such a scenario would also be highly bullish for Wall Street as a whole.