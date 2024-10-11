Stock of the week: Walmart
Summary: - Walmart (WMT.US) experienced another year of over $500 billion revenue - eCommerce segment is thriving, further robust growth expected -...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: US GDP tops estimates (+2.6% Q/Q vs +2.2% exp) German inflation figures little changed EURUSD pulls back from 3-week...
Summary: Stocks decline after no deal on denuclearisation Rolls-Royce shares slide after earnings update Wealth fund to increase UK investments The...
With a release of the Chinese PMI data for February we now know for sure that it’s the first month in nearly 7 years where such surveys pointed to...
Summary: Ethereum hard forks to be activated probably today Major Japanese bank to launch its own digital currency Ethereum moves slightly higher...
Summary: - European countries start to follow Chinese way in supporting companies - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) may have formed trading range - BMW (BMW.DE)...
Summary: - Swedish GDP growth expected to slow slightly - Delayed US GDP report will see daylight today - Fed speakers may cause short-term price swings In...
Summary: UK Parliament voted on five amendments on Wednesday, an extension of Article 50 more likely China’s manufacturing PMI deteriorates...
Summary: Oil.WTI jumps above $57 after large inventory draw GBPUSD moves above $1.33 to hit 7-month high USDCAD retests trendline...
Summary: Crude oil inventories: -8.6M vs +3.0M exp Drawdown comes after API drop (-4.2M) last night Sparks rally in Oil.WTI back...
British pound is the strongest among major currencies once again as investors do hope that a Brexit date will be eventually delayed. The UK government...
Summary: Canadian CPI Y/Y as expected at 1.4%; 2.0% prior Core readings all unchanged as forecast USDCAD retests rising trendline The...
Oil: US oil output has almost hit 12 mbpd (7 mbpd come from shale production), it’s a noteworthy change compared to the levels seen 10 years...
Summary: Jamie Dimon suggests that JPM Coin “could one day be consumer” Julius Baer to provide cryptocurrency services for its clients Ripple...
Summary: GBPUSD above $1.33; Highest level since last July M&S shares slump and Ocado rally on joint venture Metro Bank's stock plunges There’s...
Citi issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: - Merkel calls for supporting European companies - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) keeps swinging in the vicinity of the downtrend line - Bayer...
Summary: - Second day of Powell hearings - Market consensus expects significant slowdown of the Canadian inflation - API signalled huge...
