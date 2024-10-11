Oil extends slide to lowest level in over a year
The crash seen in the price of crude oil in the past few months has arguably been the biggest story of the year, with the market tumbling by...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Oil is experiencing significant downward pressure today. Despite the fact that major oil producers agreed on reducing output in 2019, the reports surfaced...
Summary: EU member countries agreed on CO2 emission cut targets DAX (DE30 on xStation5) trade in the vicinity of yesterday’s closing...
Summary: Gold prices climb being supported by falls in the stock market Fed is expected to strike a dovish tone Bullish engulfing...
Summary: German IFO seen falling for the fourth consecutive week US housing market is showing weakness Inventories data may finally...
Summary: Major indices on Wall Street moved lower on Monday Crude prices settled below $50 per barrel for the first time in more than...
Summary: US500 drops back below 2600 as stocks remain under pressure DE30: hurdles arise in Volkswagen-Ford talks GBP little changed...
Summary: US indices trading near recent lows after soft manufacturing data S&P500 (US500 on xStation) threatening to break below key...
Summary: Silver and gold are perceived as safe haven assets Both commodities tend to move in the same direction in the long-term Silver...
Summary: DAX (DE30 on xStation5) tries to rebound from the vicinity of 61.8% Fibo level of the upward impulse started at the beginning of 2016 Range...
There’s been a fairly subdued start to the week across most asset classes with little seen by the way of major moves. While there is a temptation...
Summary: Blockchain development the quickest growing Linkedin’s job sector EU Parliament calls to widen blockchain usage in trade...
Summary: Germany to lower threshold for triggering takeover probe DAX (DE30 on xStation5) eyes a retest of the 10800 pts handle Volkswagen...
Summary: European CPI inflation expected to slow to 2% in November USD eagerly waits for the final FOMC meeting of the year Riksbank...
Summary: G10 FX and equities move nowhere in early European trading Mexican peso drives higher as new president Obrador promises budget...
Summary: US stocks flirt with recent lows Risk-on sentiment vanishes after Chinese data disappoints DE30: shares of carmakers...
Summary: Industrial production beats but manufacturing PMI misses US indices remain in the red on the day US500 in danger of lowest...
Summary: US November retail sales: +0.2% vs +0.1% exp Control group beat particularly strong (+0.9% vs +0.4% exp) USD extends...
Summary: Risk-off sentiment is back ECB more dovish than expected EURJPY has been trading within a consolidation area Trade:...
