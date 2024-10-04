🥈Silver gains over 1%
Silver gains over 1% today, similarly to platinum. Palladium, on the other hand, gains over 2%, while gold gains 0.5%. This is the effect of a very weak...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
DAX gains at the start of a significant week Markets fluctuate in valuing the end of rate hikes by the ECB BMW (BMW.DE) invests in a 110-year-old...
Cryptocurrencies are trading down today although the dollar index is losing more than 0.3% and indices are slowly gaining. Potentially, this shows that...
This week will be particularly important for the EUR/USD for two reasons. Firstly, we will have data on inflation in the US, which is expected to provide...
The start of the new trading week got off to a relatively brisk start, driven by comments from BoJ Governor Ueda, who for the first time openly mentioned...
The price of the futures based on the German DAX (DE30) once again rebounded last week from the support zone at 15600 points. A pro-growth pinbar formation...
European futures point to a higher opening to the session on the Old Continent Investor attention focused on Japanese yen and Ueda's hawkish comments European...
CPI inflation in August was 4.8% y/y against expectations of 5.4% y/y. The m/m dynamics was -0.8% against expectations of -0.3%. Core m/m inflation down...
US indices ended Friday's session slightly higher, capping the declines recorded throughout last week. The benchmark Nasdaq of technology companies...
- Indices from the Old Continent ended today's session in a slightly better mood, given the declines recorded at the start of trading in Europe. The...
September FOMC decision is looming large but there is still on final key piece of US data to be released and it will be released next week - US CPI report...
Market sentiment has deteriorated, as illustrated by a slight reduction in gains on indices and a rise in yields. The dollar is also gaining. Interestingly,...
The oil market is now heavily influenced by the decisions of OPEC+, specifically countries such as Saudi Arabia and Russia. These two countries have decided...
The US dollar, even though the magnitude of its appreciation is somewhat limited today, is still coming close to breaking its longest weekly streak in...
Wall Street starts Friday session with moderate gains Apple (AAPL.US) remains under pressure from China restrictions; JP Morgan lowers target price...
Jobs report for August from Canada was released today at 1:30 pm BST. The report was expected to show a 20k increase in total employment as well as pick-up...
European exchanges extend weekly losses FED's Barr speech and Canadian labour market data on the calendar DE30 at important support levels The...
Natural gas is in the spotlight today after worker unions in Australia announced that it will begin a long-awaited strike at Chevron Australian LNG plants...