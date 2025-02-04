Economic Calendar: Focus on US Jobs Data and Tech Earnings

Markets await crucial US JOLTS job openings data and factory orders amid ongoing trade tensions following Trump's new tariffs on China. Attention turns to major tech earnings after hours with Alphabet and AMD reporting Q4 results. Spanish employment figures and Fed speakers Bostic and Daly will also be closely watched.
Key Data Releases (GMT)
08:00 - Spain Employment Data (January):
- Unemployment Change - Forecast: 45.4K vs Previous: -25.3K
15:00 - United States Durable Goods (December):
- Durables Excluding Defense MoM - Forecast: -2.4% vs Previous: -2.4%
- Durables Excluding Transport MoM - Previous: 0.3%
- Factory Orders MoM - Forecast: -0.7% vs Previous: -0.4%
- Factory Orders Ex Transportation MoM - Previous: 0.2%
15:00 - United States JOLTS Job Openings (December):
- Forecast: 8.010M vs Previous: 8.098M
21:30 - United States Oil Data:
- API Weekly Crude Oil Stock - Previous: 2.860M
Central Bank Speakers
13:30 - ECB's Villeroy Speaks
16:00 - Fed's Bostic Speaks
18:15 - Fed's Daly Speaks
Earnings
After Market:
- Alphabet (GOOGL.US) Q4 2024
- Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) Q4 2024