Daily summary: Global stocks in retreat ahead of tomorrow's Fed decision
Major European indices closed lower. Despite initial attempts to recover from yesterday's declines, bears once again dominated trading floors. Swiss...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
GBPUSD plunged to a fresh 2-year low below 1.20 as the U.S. 10 Year Treasury yield jumped to 3.43% and majority of investors expect that Fed will increase...
Coinbase (COIN.US) shares are falling today by more than 4.5% due to information about the planned layoff of 18% of employees as executives expect...
Oracle (ORCL.US) stock trades 9% higher on Tuesday after the computer technology company recorded upbeat quarterly results due to its robust cloud business...
hares of Bitcoin-buying company Microstrategy, whose CEO is well-known Michael Saylor, scored a panic sell-off amid cascading declines in the cryptocurrency...
NATGAS price plunged over 19.0% after Freeport LNG said it hopes for a 'partial' restart in 90 days and that full operations won't resume until...
US stocks opened higher US2000 near major support Coinbase (COIN.US) plans to laid-off 18.0% of its workforce US indices launched today's...
Producer Prices in the US decreased slightly to 10.8 % YoY in May from 11.0% in the previous month and below market expectations of 10.9%. Producer...
Oil Oil prices remain at elevated levels in spite of news of renewed wave of pandemic restrictions in China Risk of global slowdown does...
European indices erase morning gains DE30 erases gains and retests 13,400 pts support Brenntag and Wacker Chemie expect higher full-year...
Global stock markets as well as cryptocurrencies experienced a massive sell-off yesterday as the Wall Street Journal report sparked fears of a 75 basis...
The restrictions and confinement in China weighed down the Asian stock markets, making many companies today cheap compared to their intrinsic value (book...
European markets set to open higher FOMC rate hike expectations move towards 75 bp German ZEW, API report in the calendar Futures...
US indices slumped yesterday as inflation concerns boost odds of a bigger-than-expected Fed rate hike. S&P 500 dropped 3.88%, Dow Jones moved...
European indices finished today's session deeply in the red, with both Germany's DAX and CAC40 shedding more than 2.4% dragged down by travel...
Cryptocurrency and blockchain-related stocks, including Riot Blockchain (RIOT.US), Microstrategy (MSTR.US) and Coinbase (COIN.US), plunged over 10.0% as...
Nomura issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. Company recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.1083 Target:1.1300 Stop:...
Major US indices fell sharply on Monday as rising US treasury yields following a larger than expected jump in US consumer prices, tempered demand for risky...
The first session this week in the international financial markets brought a sharp retreat from risky assets. Gold, which in such situations often created...