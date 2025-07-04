House of Representatives declares July 14–18 as key week for crypto regulation 👀🎯

Yesterday, the United States House of Representatives officially designated the week of July 14–18, 2025, as "Crypto Week." During this period, lawmakers are set to debate and vote on three major bills: the CLARITY Act, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, and the Senate-originated GENIUS Act. Backed by House Speaker Mike Johnson, committee chairs French Hill and GT Thompson, and the Trump administration, the initiative is portrayed as an unprecedented effort to solidify the U.S. as the global leader in digital asset innovation.

The proposed legislation outlines clear regulatory frameworks. The CLARITY Act would establish a comprehensive market structure, clarifying which digital assets are securities versus commodities and defining operational standards for exchanges. The Anti-CBDC Act would prohibit the Federal Reserve from issuing a centrally controlled digital dollar, citing privacy concerns. Meanwhile, the GENIUS Act focuses on payment stablecoins, requiring full 1:1 asset backing, robust capital and transparency standards, and federal oversight — effectively transforming them into legally recognized, fully collateralized digital dollars.

For the entire crypto ecosystem, these measures promise long-awaited regulatory clarity, potentially keeping startups, capital, and talent within the U.S. while accelerating the tokenization of traditional assets. The U.S. Treasury projects that the stablecoin market could reach $3.7 trillion by 2030 (up from ~$250 billion today), and supporters believe that clear rules will enable this growth. However, skeptics — including Europe’s largest asset manager Amundi — warn that the GENIUS Act could weaken the dollar’s dominance and turn private issuers into “quasi-banks,” threatening global financial stability. Regardless of the outcome, “Crypto Week” is shaping up to be a pivotal moment for U.S. financial policy and the future of digital assets worldwide.

Bitcoin is down slightly today by 0.65%, trading at $108,940, but it remains near its all-time highs.

Source: xStation 5