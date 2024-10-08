Morning wrap (10.05.2022)
US indices plunged yesterday amid concerns over monetary policy tightening and overall deterioration in global economic outlook due to pandemic situation...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
This week started in bleak moods and has not got any better as US investors failed to reverse the course for global indices. In fact, US500 is bound to...
European blue chips indices dropped over 2% US futures drop - Nasdaq down 3.5%, S&P 500 tests 4,000 pts area Oil pulls bank after...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Today's session is again marked by strong falls in the indices, while the US dollar regains strength. However, the EUR/USD pair has managed to hold...
Palantir Technologies reported earnings Revenue in-line with expectations, profit misses Positive cash generation Weaker...
Gold has a rough time behind it. The outbreak of war in Ukraine triggered a price jump but it was of a short-term nature. Price jumped above $2,000 per...
Wall Street indices launched new week lower US30 tests 32,300 pts support Ford plans to sell a stake in Rivian Wall Street...
Bitcoin hits 3-month low Number of BTC whales is decreasing Terra plunged over 13.0% Major cryptocurrencies came under heavy selling...
Bitcoin's price has been falling over the weekend, and today the 'king of cryptocurrencies' dropped to levels not seen since July 2021, in...
Earnings season on Wall Street is slowly drawing to a close. Majority of large US companies have already released their financial statements for the first...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 continues to move lower Infineon (IFX.DE) stock plunges despite upbeat quarterly results European stock...
The US dollar is continuing its rampaging amid worsening market sentiment. The dollar index jumped above the 104 mark, hitting a fresh 20-year high, as...
European markets expected to open lower Sentix index from the Euro area US wholesale inventories US CPI in later part of the week Futures...
• Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower today. Nikkei plunged 2.35%, S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.2% and Kospi moved 1.35% lower. Stock markets in China...
European indices ended today's session mostly lower. Dax fell by 1.64% and CAC 40 lost 1.73% as inflation and growth concerns still weigh on market...
Virgin Galactic shares yesterday lost nearly 11% and a downward move prevails today after the space-travel company posted a larger-than-expected quarterly...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: 0.8559 Target:...