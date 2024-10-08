BREAKING: USD weakens after upbeat Michigan Consumer Sentiment reading
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US jumped to 70.6 in December from a preliminary of 70.4 and above November 67.4,...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
US stocks opened higher PCE Consumer prices rise the most since 1982 Novavax (NVAX.US) stock rises following vaccine news US indices launched...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.205 million in the week ended December 18, compared to 0.205 million reported...
New variant of coronavirus - Omicron - remains a source of uncertainty on the markets. Initial reports were grim, pointing to a higher transmissibility...
The German benchmark index rises by a further 0.5% on Thursday and seems to continue the recovery for a third day in a row. D1 chart The DE30 has...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 reaches highest level in a week Continental jumps on CEO's upbeat comments European...
Markets are slowly getting into a Christmas lull with volatility across major financial markets dropping as we approach trading week's end. Economic...
European markets set to open slightly higher Monthly US data for October Revision of UoM consumer sentiment reading for December European...
US indices continued to recover from the recent sell-off yesterday. S&P 500 gained 1.02%, Dow Jones added 0.74% while Nasdaq jumped 1.18%. Russell...
Upbeat session in Europe Wall Street extends yesterday's upward move FDA grants emergency use authorization for Pfizer (PFE.US) COVID-19 pill European...
CarMax (KMX.US) stock erased early gains and fell nearly 5% despite the fact that the auto retailer posted strong quarterly figures. The company recorded...
According to today's US Conference Board survey, headline Consumer Confidence jumped to 115.8 in December from 109.5 in the previous month, beating...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected while gasoline...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 115.8 in December, from the previous month 109.5 and compared to market expectations...
US stocks mixed US GDP revised higher Tesla (TSLA.US) stock price rises following Musk comments US indices launched today's session in...
The Czech Republic raised interest rates again, this time by as much as 100 basis points, while the consensus assumed a move to 3.5% (by 75 bp). We currently...
The US economy advanced by an annualized 2.3% in the third quarter, following a 6.7 % expansion in the previous three-month period, above analysts’...
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market. Precious metal bounced off the key support area at $1,760 -1,765, which is marked...
Silver is gaining over 0.6% today and the price is back above $ 22.5. The change may not be too big, but it is one of the biggest increases in today's...