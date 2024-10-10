BREAKING: US Jobless Claims rise unexpectedly
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits was 0.861 million in the week ended February 13th, compared to 0.793 million reported in...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Tilray gained over 200% year-to-date Company released solid Q4 earnings report Positive quarterly EBITDA for the first time Merger...
Minutes from the ECB December meeting have just been released. ECB officials all agreed that ample monetary stimulus remained essential. The Central...
Gold has been treated as a safe haven asset for years, protecting investors' wealth at times of increased risk on the markets. Precious metal has also...
European markets trade mixed DE30 trades in 13,890-13,950 pts range Daimler, MTU Aero and Airbus released earnings reports Stock...
Price of Brent (OIL) jumped above $65 per barrel today for the first time since late-January 2020. While OIL pulled back off the daily highs, it continues...
European markets seen opening slightly lower ECB minutes, CBRT decision DOE expected to show decline in oil inventories DAX...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.03%, Nasdaq declined 0.58% and Russell closed 0.74% lower. Dow Jones...
US retail sales rebounded sharply in January US producer prices soar most since 2009 Gold sinks as dollar surges European bourses finished...
Minutes from the recent FOMC have just been released. Policymakers continue to support current monetary policy measures to keep the economic recovery...
Today's pullback in the US stock market did not cause much panic. Looking from a technical point of view at the Dow Jones (US30) index, the correction...
Wells Fargo (WFC.US) stock rose more than 5% today after the Fed reportedly signaled that it will accept the bank’s plan to overhaul its governance...
Strong US retail sales figures US producer prices soar most since 2009 US Retail Sales rebounded sharply in January after citizens received additional...
Strong retail sales figures Producer prices at record level Hilton Worldwide (HLT.US) posts surprise quarterly loss US indices launched today's...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the CADJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a LONG position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
EURUSD dropped below 1.2040 handle following release of stellar US data. Retail sales data for January increased a massive 5.3% MoM, easily beating market...
US retail sales data for January was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be much better than expected. Highlights of the report: • ...
Shares of French conglomerate Kering (KER.FR), owner of such brands like Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, plunged more than 8.0% to a three-and-a-half-month...
Silver Let’s start today’s analysis with the silver market. Looking at the daily time frame, we can see that the price of this precious...
