Daily summary: Global stock markets continue to depreciate
• Dollar surges • US stocks extend losses • Crude oil down over 18% Global equity markets slumped today despite measures...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
The number of those infected with coronavirus has increased to 208,204 today. So far 8272 people have died and 82902 managed to recover. Number of...
Oil: WTI oil drops to around USD 25 per barrel At this price most American shale is unprofitable Spread between WTI and Brent crude oil may fall...
• Dollar Index reached 100 • US Stocks hit 3 year low • Tesla (TSLA.US) forced to halt production in Fremont The U.S....
GBPUSD has been trading in a very steep downward move recently. The pair dropped below 1.20 USD during today’s session. Looking at W1 interval from...
Today number of infections surpassed 200,000 as the new coronavirus continues to spread worldwide. The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 169 countries...
AUDUSD broke below the 2008 lows at 0.6006 on the back of US Dollar strength and ongoing concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. RBA already lowered...
Downward move in the oil market shows no signs of stopping. Decline in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak is accompanied by rising supply in Russia...
European equities pull back, S&P 500 futures hit limit down DE30 tries to hold above 8,500 pts European car registrations dropped...
JPMorgan issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Risk-off moods returned during Asian session Government actions in focus RBA to make policy announcement overnight Risk-off...
US indices surged yesterday after the administration unveiled some details of the stimulus package. However, the package is yet to be agreed on with...
• Stocks managed to rebound after volatile session • Fed reintroduce CPFF • Gold trades higher after five days of...
Coronavirus continues to spread worldwide. The number of infected cases across the globe increased to 189,233 of which 80,874 recovered and over 7,513...
• US indices try to recover yesterday losses • US Dollar is strengthening • Amazon (AMZN.US) - would like to hire 100,000 workers US...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Recently, one can observe extraordinary volatility in the financial markets. Let’s look at the technical situation on Silver, Bitcoin and DE30. Silver The...
JPMorgan issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Gold shows little resemblance to its safe haven status during the ongoing stock market turmoil as it trades 13% below YTD high. The precious metal is erasing...
