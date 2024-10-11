Economic calendar: Middle East tensions in the spotlight
Donald Trump to deliver a statement on Iranian missile attacks ADP employment report to be released in the early afternoon Economic...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
A fresh turmoil has been seen on the markets today as investors have been rattled by Iran’s rocket attack on the US military base in Iraq in response...
Iran launched missile attacks on US targets in Iraq. Reports say that around 15-20 ballistic missiles were launched from the Iranian territory. Iran...
Summary: European indices recoup recent losses US benchmarks back near record highs ISM Services tops estimates Technical...
The most widely followed indicator on the US service sector has come in better than expected with the ISM non-manufacturing PMI for December beating consensus...
Key support: 107.70 Key resistance: 108.45 Looking at the USDJPY chart, one can see that the price struggles with the key resistance zone at...
Summary: US500 trading not far from all-time high Markets attempt to shrug off Middle East concerns ISM release (3PM) could be...
Oil Oil pushed higher as tensions in the Middle East increased War near or blockage of the Strait of Hormuz is the key risk for oil market Around...
German car production dropped to 23-year low in 2019 DE30 surge halted at the 200-hour moving average Infineon (IFX.DE) gains on...
European indices trade higher on Tuesday morning as investors seem to look past tensions in the Middle East. DAX is the best performing European index...
CPI data from Poland and the euro area to be released in the morning A lot of US data to be released today 9:00 am GMT - Poland,...
Equities continue to recover from Friday’s slump triggered by killing of Iran’s top military officer. Japanese Nikkei finished around...
Summary: Tensions between Iran and the West in focus Gold pulls back after tagging 6-year high Technical overview on Gold Oil.WTI...
Gold RSI of 85.9 one of the highest since 2011 TNOTE divergence delivers potential warning for bulls 1582 seen as potential...
Summary: US indices lower by 0.5-0.7% Geopolitics weighing on sentiment 2nd consecutive red open for S&P500 There’s...
Summary: Escalating Middle Eastern tensions weigh on stocks DE30 falls below psychological 13000 level Bearish 8/21 EMA...
Tensions in the Middle East continue to be the dominant theme for markets at the start of a new week with Oil (+1.8%) prices pushing higher, safe haven...
Summary: Upbeat readings from European service PMIs UK reading: 50.0 vs 49.1 exp GBPUSD holding above $1.31 Today’s...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator