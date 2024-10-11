Morning wrap
Tensions in the Middle East continue to be the dominant theme for markets at the start of a new week with Oil prices pushing higher, safe haven assets...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Rate unchanged for longer time unless circumsatnces change A few policymakers raised concerns that keeping rates low for a long time could exacerbate...
US indices look like a bulletproof vehicle, rolling past all the obstacles. Despite the shock from the US attack in Iraq that caused a spike in oil prices...
Summary: Oil spikes as Iranian military leader killed Can Iran cause another oil shock? EIA inventories show huge drop Gold...
The weekly crude oil inventories from the US have shown a bumper drawdown, with the EIA release keeping the markets well supported, not far from 4-month...
The ISM manufacturing PMI for December came in at 47.2 below both the prior reading of 48.1 and the consensus forecast, which called for 49.0. This marks...
Summary: US indices bounce after earlier declines This morning US500 fell around 55 pts (1.8%) ISM manufacturing PMI (3PM GMT)...
Tensions in the Middle East are on the rise United States conducted a pre-emptive strike aimed at high-profile Iranian officials at the airport in Baghdad,...
DE30 declines 2.2% on Middle East tensions Bulls try to defend the key support DE30 now negative for the year It looked unlikely just yesterday but...
Summary: US assassinate top Iranian military leader Oil rises over 3% Stocks slide and Gold gains The...
Indices trade under pressure as tensions in the Middle East rise DE30 halts decline and bounces off the zone at 13150 pts Lufthansa...
FOMC minutes to be released in the evening German CPI expected to accelerate to 1.4% YoY Manufacturing ISM forecasted to jump to...
Risk-off moods can be seen across financial markets as tensions in the Middle East increased. United States killed one of Iran’s most powerful...
This morning is very lively on the markets after the news that the US military killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds...
Summary: Strong gains seen in equities DE30 - technical overview US100 makes new ATH UK Manufacturing PMI remains...
DE30 again the in the resistance zone Wirecard pulls the index higher Market supported by US100 records DE30 had a poor end to 2019 but these losses...
Summary: US indices trade firmly higher before cash session US500 back near ATH of 3254 Initial jobless claims 222k vs 222k expected After...
Stocks trade higher fuelled by trade optimism and PBOC’s easing DE30 climbs back above the 13300 pts handle Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE)...
Summary: Strong gains seen in European indices UK Manufacturing PMI remains weak GBPUSD and EURGBP back at pre-election levels European...
