Morning wrap
US indices finished yesterday’s session slightly higher except NASDAQ which fell 0.05%, Dow Jones increased 0.3% and SP500 added 0.1% - earlier...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
US indices finished yesterday’s session slightly higher except NASDAQ which fell 0.05%, Dow Jones increased 0.3% and SP500 added 0.1% - earlier...
Summary: US indices at daily highs as Powell testifies US inflation offers a mixed picture UK CPI falls to 3-year low Market...
Summary: Jerome Powell testifies on Capitol Hill Nothing major from the Fed chair US indices near ATHS, USD and Gold both...
Summary: Double top pattern can be spotted on EURUSD daily chart CHFPLN rebounded off a key support zone at 3.86 PLN Gold market with a chance...
US headline inflation edged up to 1.8% y/y in October (consensus 1.7%) but core inflation was lower at 2.3%, below market consensus and September reading...
Last year markets were rattled by currency crises in Turkey and Argentina. This year the problems arose in a place where not many were expecting them....
USDCAD has been trading in an upward trend since 29th October In case of a correction, look at support market with local geometry USDCAD...
Summary: UK CPI Y/Y: +1.5% vs +1.6% exp. +1.7% prior Core Y/Y unchanged at +1.7%. +1.7% exp Stocks slide lower A...
Decision on European car tariffs expected today DE30 painted fresh YTD high yesterday Lufthansa (LHA.DE) reached agreement with cabin...
Summary: Socialists (PSOE) and Unidas Podemos reached an agreement to forge a coalition government Both parties lost some seats after Sunday’s...
CPI data releases from Sweden, United States and United Kingdom Jerome Powell to testify before the Joint Economic Committee of Congress Preliminary...
US indices finished yesterday’s session slightly higher with NASDAQ rising 0.3% and SP500 rising 0.2%, Dow Jones closed flat Falls...
Summary: US stocks make record highs ahead of key Trump speech US500 hits 3100; DE30 tags 13300 Chilean peso collapses UK...
Summary: US benchmarks hit new record peak Trump speech at 5PM (GMT) the main event Focus will be on any trade comments It...
USDCLP currency pair was under an upward pressure last week as protests in Chile intensified over government policies to change constitution and increase...
Equity indices are close to 2019 highs both in the US for US500, US100 and US30 and in Europe for DE30 and FRA40 as traders await two key signals from...
Silver Break below the level marked with an equality of downward corrections and a dive below the $17 handle could invalidate the upward...
Summary: Brexit party to not contest Tory seats Seen as a major boost to the prospects of a majority Pound jumps in response...
Gold has been trading in a downward trend since the beginning of the month The key resistance can be found at $1460 Gold market has been...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 10 October 2024
|test_cookie
|cc 25 January 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 9 October 2025
|__hssc
|cc 9 October 2024
|SESSID
|cc 2 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 6 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 16 October 2024
|xtbCookiesSettings
|cc 9 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|countryIsoCode
|xtbLanguageSettings
|cc 9 October 2025
|userPreviousBranchSymbol
|cc 9 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|intercom-device-id-iojaybix
|cc 6 July 2025
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|__cfruid
|__cfruid
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|_cfuvid
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 9 October 2025
|_cfuvid
|TS5b68a4e1027
|xtbCookiesSettings
|cc 9 October 2025
|SERVERID
|TS5b68a4e1027
|__hssc
|cc 9 October 2024
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|_cfuvid
|_cfuvid
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-98728395-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gcl_au
|cc 7 January 2025
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 9 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 9 October 2026
|__hstc
|cc 7 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_vwo_uuid_v2
|cc 10 October 2025
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|cc 9 October 2026
|_vwo_uuid
|cc 9 October 2025
|_vwo_ds
|cc 8 November 2024
|_vwo_sn
|cc 9 October 2024
|_vis_opt_s
|cc 17 January 2025
|_vis_opt_test_cookie
|af_id
|cc 23 February 2025
|afUserId
|cc 25 January 2026
|af_id
|cc 24 January 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 1 February 2024
|_ga
|cc 9 October 2026
|_gid
|cc 10 October 2024
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 9 October 2026
|__hstc
|cc 7 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|cc 9 October 2026
|_gcl_au
|cc 7 January 2025
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 31 March 2024
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 3 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 21 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 9 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 3 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 7 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|_ttp
|cc 3 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 3 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 3 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 7 April 2025
|IDE
|cc 3 November 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 7 April 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 7 April 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 11 February 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 1 March 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 3 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 3 November 2025
|MUID
|cc 3 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 7 January 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 3 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 3 November 2025
|li_sugr
|cc 30 May 2024
|guest_id_marketing
|cc 9 October 2026
|guest_id_ads
|cc 9 October 2026
|guest_id
|cc 9 October 2026
|muc_ads
|cc 9 October 2026
|VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA
|cc 7 April 2025
|MSPTC
|cc 3 November 2025
|IDE
|cc 3 November 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|bcookie
|cc 9 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 10 October 2024
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 31 March 2024
|bscookie
|cc 1 March 2025
|li_gc
|cc 7 April 2025
|bcookie
|cc 9 October 2025
|li_gc
|cc 7 April 2025
|lidc
|cc 10 October 2024
|personalization_id
|cc 9 October 2026
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator