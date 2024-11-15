FAQ

ETF - how does it work? An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is a type of investment instrument that holds a collection of assets, such as stocks, bonds, commodities etc. and tracks the performance of a particular index or market sector. ETFs are traded on stock exchanges, just like stocks.

How can beginners buy ETFs? To buy ETFs you will need to open a brokerage account, conduct research and select ETFs that align with your investment goals and risk tolerance. It is best for beginners to seek education and gain proper knowledge before starting investing.

Can you lose money in ETFs? It is possible to lose money in ETFs, as with any investment. The value of an ETF can decline, as the ETF's share price may be affected by market conditions and investors' sentiment.

Can I invest in ETFs on my own? Yes, you can invest in ETFs on your own. They are traded on stock exchanges, just like stocks and can be bought and sold through a brokerage account.