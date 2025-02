Le principali compagnie petrolifere riportano risultati contrastanti nel quarto trimestre del 2024 in un contesto di mercato difficile

Chevron Corporation (CVX.US) ed Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM.US) hanno pubblicato oggi i loro risultati finanziari del quarto trimestre 2024, evidenziando la resilienza del settore nonostante il calo dei prezzi del petrolio e i margini di raffinazione compressi. Mentre Exxon ha superato le aspettative degli analisti, Chevron ha mancato le stime ma ha aumentato il dividendo, promettendo una maggiore crescita del flusso di cassa libero.

Risultati Chevron Q4 2024:

Earnings vs Estimates. Source: Bloomberg Segment Performance: US Upstream: $1.42 billion vs -$1.35 billion YoY International Upstream: $2.88 billion (-1.7% YoY) International Downstream: $100 million (-85% YoY) 2025 Financial Outlook: Additional $10 billion free cash flow growth through 2026 Reduced capital spending compared to 2024 Quarterly dividend increased 5% to $1.71/share $2-3 billion structural cost reduction target by 2026 Significant Developments: Tengiz project ramping up to 1 million barrels/day, marking a major milestone Hess merger faces uncertainty with Exxon's arbitration claim over Guyana assets Strategic shift in Permian Basin focusing on efficiency over growth Successfully completed strategic asset sales in Canada, Republic of Congo, and Alaska Q4 included $715 million in severance charges and $400 million in impairment charges Market Context: Shares up almost 8% YTD (down 2% in premarket), outperforming competitor Exxon Brent crude averaged $74/barrel in Q4, down 11% YoY Generated $4.4 billion in free cash flow, below $7.5 billion shareholder distributions First reduction in capital spending since pandemic signals strategic shift Company maintains conservative financial approach despite challenging environment CEO Commentary: Mike Wirth emphasized 2024 as "a record year" with "record production, record cash to shareholders," while noting that "growing without generating free cash flow is what got the industry in trouble a decade ago."