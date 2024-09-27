Instrumenty pochodne CFD - Forex, Towary, Indeksy, Kryptowaluty

Brak rolowań w nadchodzącym tygodniu



Dywidendy 30.09 Poniedziałek 01.10 Wtorek 02.10 Środa 03.10 Czwartek 04.10 Piątek - AU200.cash - AU200.cash -

Święta (change in trading hours - CEST time) Instrument 30.09 Poniedziałek 01.10 Wtorek 02.10 Środa 03.10 Czwartek 04.10 Piątek CHN.cash Handel do 21:00 Brak handlu Handel do 03:15 - - HK.cash Handel do 21:00 Brak handlu Handel do 03:15 - - MEXComp - Brak handlu - - -



Informacja ta ma zastosowanie do wyżej wymienionych instrumentów dostępnych we wszystkich ofertach na platformach xStation oraz MT4. Należy zwrócić uwagę, że nazwy instrumentów w poszczególnych ofertach mogą się nieznacznie różnić. Szczegółowy spis wszystkich nazw instrumentów dostępny jest w Tabeli zabezpieczeń rozliczeniowych.

Instrumenty OMI, Akcje CFD, ETF CFD, Akcje syntetyczne

Dywidendy, prawa poboru, wydzielenia (spin off), podziały (split) i scalenia (re-split):



30.09 Poniedziałek - dividends on Agree Realty Corp (ADC.US), AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC.US), Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE.US), AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA (AR4.DE), Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (ARE.US), Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI.US), AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB.US), Franklin Resources Inc (BEN.US), B&G Foods Inc (BGS.US), Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL.US), Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc - class A (BXMT.US), Boston Properties Inc (BXP.US), Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL.US), Chimera Investment Corp (CIM.US), Camden Property Trust (CPT.US), CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE.US), Dillard's Inc - class A (DDS.US), Deere & Co (DE.US), Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI.US), Amdocs Ltd (DOX.US), Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP.US), Ensign Group Inc (ENSG.US), EPR Properties (EPR.US), Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT.US), Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS.US), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.US), FMC Corp (FMC.US), Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD.US), Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST.US), Huhtamaki OYJ (HUH1V.FI), Humana Inc (HUM.US), Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR.US), World Fuel Services Corp (INT.US), Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT.US), Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW.US), Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC.US), Ladder Capital Corp - class A (LADR.US), Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO.US), Lennox International Inc (LII.US), Lexington Realty Trust (LXP.US), Mondelez International Inc - class A (MDLZ.US), Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR.US), National Fuel Gas Co (NFG.US), Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY.US), Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC.US), Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC.US), PG&E Corp (PCG.US), Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK.US), POSCO - ADR (PKX.US), Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR.US), Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP.US), SL Green Realty Corp (SLG.US), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc - ADR (SMFG.US), Sony Corp (SONY) - ADR (SNE.US), Sony Group Corp - ADR (SONY.US), STAG Industrial Inc (STAG.US), Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD.US), Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD.US), Sun Communities Inc (SUI.US), Stryker Corp (SYK.US), Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS.US), Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO.US), Toro Co (TTC.US), US Bancorp (USB.US), Valmet OYJ (VALMT.FI), Veris Residential Inc (VRE.US), World Kinect Corporation (WKC.US), Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW.US), WP Carey Inc (WPC.US), Xerox Corp (XRX.US), York Water Co (YORW.US), Yirendai Ltd - ADR (YRD.US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH.US)



01.10 Wtorek - dividends on Agilent Technologies Inc (A.US), Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD.US), Cardinal Health Inc (CAH.US), Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH.US), CubeSmart (CUBE.US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - class B (ERICB.SE), Fortum OYJ (FORTUM.FI), Farmland Partners Inc (FPI.US), Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT.US), Ingredion Inc (INGR.US), Neste Oyj (NESTE.FI), New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ.US), Realty Income Corp (O.US), Pegasystems Inc (PEGA.US), Quanta Services Inc (PWR.US), Royal Unibrew A/S (RBREW.DK), Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII.US), Rithm Capital Corp (RITM.US), Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF.US), State Street Corp (STT.US), Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO.US), Upbound Group Inc (UPBD.US), Ventas Inc (VTR.US)

02.10 Środa- dividends on AECOM (ACM.US), Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD.US), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.US), Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX.US), Comcast Corp (CMCSA.US), Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - class B (ERIC.US), Itau Unibanco Holding SA - ADR (ITUB.US), Republic Services Inc - class A (RSG.US)

03.10 Czwartek - dividends on Bodycote PLC (BOY.UK), Centrica PLC (CNA.UK), Campbell Soup Co (CPB.US), Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ.US), Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.UK), Hunting PLC (HTG.UK), Kainos Group PLC (KNOS.UK), Progressive Corp (PGR.US), Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.UK), Sylvamo Corp (SLVM.US), Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.UK), Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD.US), Spectris PLC (SXS.UK), TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.UK), Travis Perkins PLC (TPK.UK), Weir Group PLC (WEIR.UK), Wickes Group PLC (WIX.UK)

04.10 Piątek - dividends on American Express Co (AXP.US), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY.US), Designer Brands Inc - class A (DBI.US), Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX.US), Gladstone Investment Corp (GAIN.US), Globe Life Inc (GL.US), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI.US), Immersion Corp (IMMR.US), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.US), Mercor SA (MCR.PL), Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc (MMC.US), Morningstar Inc (MORN.US), NetApp Inc (NTAP.US), Royal Gold Inc (RGLD.US), Sysco Corp (SYY.US), Thule Group AB (THULE.SE)



Brak świąt w nadchodzącym tygodniu.

Proszę pamiętać, że przedstawione działania korporacyjne mogą ulec zmianie (mogą zostać ogłoszone nowe działania korporacyjne, a istniejące mogą zostać anulowane). Wszystkie zaktualizowane działania korporacyjne znajdują się w xStation w informacjach o instrumencie.



Zmiana oferty equity 19.09 - 26.09

Cash Stocks:

Brak zmian