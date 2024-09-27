czytaj więcej
Kontrakty CFD są złożonymi instrumentami i wiążą się z dużym ryzykiem szybkiej utraty środków pieniężnych z powodu dźwigni finansowej. 76% rachunków inwestorów detalicznych odnotowuje straty pieniężne w wyniku handlu kontraktami CFD u niniejszego dostawcy CFD. Zastanów się, czy rozumiesz, jak działają kontrakty CFD, i czy możesz pozwolić sobie na wysokie ryzyko utraty pieniędzy.
Informacja o Decyzji UOKiK nr RŁO 8/2023

Informacja opublikowana dnia 19 kwietnia 2024 r.

Spółka XTB S.A. z siedzibą w Warszawie informuje, że Prezes Urzędu Ochrony Konkurencji i Konsumentów wydał wobec Spółki decyzję zobowiązującą w dniu 19 grudnia 2023 r. nr RŁO 8/2023, dotyczącą uznania postanowień wzorca umowy za niedozwolone i zakazującą ich wykorzystywania wobec wszystkich konsumentów, którzy zawarli ze Spółką umowy z tymi klauzulami oraz konsumentów, którzy mogą w przyszłości zawrzeć umowy ze Spółką. Skutkiem uznania postanowienia umownego za niedozwolone jest jego bezskuteczność względem konsumenta będącego stroną umowy.

W związku z ww. decyzją Prezesa Urzędu Ochrony Konkurencji i Konsumentów dotychczasowe postanowienia pkt. 7.4 i pkt. 11.1 Regulaminu świadczenia usług wykonywania zleceń nabycia lub zbycia praw majątkowych i papierów wartościowych, prowadzenia rachunków papierów wartościowych i praw majątkowych i rachunków pieniężnych przez XTB S.A. (Regulamin) w ich dotychczasowym brzmieniu utraciły moc.

 

piątek - 27 września 2024
15:37

Przerwa techniczna w dniu 27.09.2024

Drodzy Klienci,
informujemy o przerwie technicznej systemów wewnętrznych, która będzie miała miejsce w piątek 27 września 2024 r. od godz. 22:00 do godziny 04:00 28 września 2024 r.
Prosimy pamiętać, że podczas przerwy technicznej dostęp  do platformy xStation, aplikacji xStation, Pokoju Inwestora zostanie wyłączony.
Jednocześnie  formularz rejestracyjny nie będzie dostępny.
 
XTB

10:30

Rolowania, święta i dywidendy w nadchodzącym tygodniu:

Instrumenty pochodne CFD - Forex, Towary, Indeksy, Kryptowaluty

 

Brak rolowań w nadchodzącym tygodniu
 

Dywidendy

30.09

Poniedziałek

01.10

Wtorek

02.10

Środa

03.10

Czwartek

04.10

Piątek

-

AU200.cash

-

AU200.cash

-

 

Święta (change in trading hours - CEST time)

Instrument

30.09

Poniedziałek

01.10

Wtorek

02.10

Środa

03.10

Czwartek

04.10

Piątek

CHN.cash

Handel do 21:00

Brak handlu

Handel do 03:15

-

-

HK.cash

Handel do 21:00

Brak handlu

Handel do 03:15

-

-

MEXComp

-

Brak handlu

-

-

-
 

 

Informacja ta ma zastosowanie do wyżej wymienionych instrumentów dostępnych we wszystkich ofertach na platformach xStation oraz MT4. Należy zwrócić uwagę, że nazwy instrumentów w poszczególnych ofertach mogą się nieznacznie różnić. Szczegółowy spis wszystkich nazw instrumentów dostępny jest w Tabeli zabezpieczeń rozliczeniowych.

 

Instrumenty OMI, Akcje CFD, ETF CFD, Akcje syntetyczne

Dywidendy, prawa poboru, wydzielenia (spin off), podziały (split) i scalenia (re-split):

30.09 Poniedziałek - dividends on Agree Realty Corp (ADC.US), AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC.US), Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE.US), AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA (AR4.DE), Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (ARE.US), Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI.US), AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB.US), Franklin Resources Inc (BEN.US), B&G Foods Inc (BGS.US), Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL.US), Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc - class A  (BXMT.US), Boston Properties Inc (BXP.US), Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL.US), Chimera Investment Corp (CIM.US), Camden Property Trust (CPT.US), CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE.US), Dillard's Inc - class A (DDS.US), Deere & Co (DE.US), Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI.US), Amdocs Ltd (DOX.US), Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP.US), Ensign Group Inc (ENSG.US), EPR Properties (EPR.US), Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT.US), Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS.US), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.US), FMC Corp (FMC.US), Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD.US), Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST.US), Huhtamaki OYJ (HUH1V.FI), Humana Inc (HUM.US),  Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR.US), World Fuel Services Corp (INT.US), Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT.US), Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW.US), Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC.US), Ladder Capital Corp - class A (LADR.US), Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO.US), Lennox International Inc (LII.US), Lexington Realty Trust (LXP.US), Mondelez International Inc - class A  (MDLZ.US), Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR.US), National Fuel Gas Co (NFG.US), Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY.US), Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC.US), Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC.US), PG&E Corp (PCG.US), Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK.US), POSCO - ADR (PKX.US), Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR.US), Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP.US), SL Green Realty Corp (SLG.US), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc - ADR (SMFG.US), Sony Corp (SONY) - ADR (SNE.US), Sony Group Corp - ADR (SONY.US), STAG Industrial Inc (STAG.US), Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD.US), Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD.US), Sun Communities Inc (SUI.US), Stryker Corp (SYK.US), Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS.US), Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO.US), Toro Co (TTC.US), US Bancorp  (USB.US), Valmet OYJ (VALMT.FI), Veris Residential Inc (VRE.US), World Kinect Corporation (WKC.US), Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW.US), WP Carey Inc (WPC.US), Xerox Corp  (XRX.US), York Water Co (YORW.US), Yirendai Ltd - ADR (YRD.US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH.US)
 

01.10 Wtorek - dividends on Agilent Technologies Inc (A.US), Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD.US), Cardinal Health Inc (CAH.US), Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH.US), CubeSmart (CUBE.US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - class B  (ERICB.SE), Fortum OYJ (FORTUM.FI), Farmland Partners Inc (FPI.US), Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT.US), Ingredion Inc (INGR.US), Neste Oyj (NESTE.FI),  New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ.US), Realty Income Corp (O.US), Pegasystems Inc (PEGA.US), Quanta Services Inc (PWR.US), Royal Unibrew A/S (RBREW.DK), Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII.US), Rithm Capital Corp (RITM.US), Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF.US), State Street Corp (STT.US), Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO.US), Upbound Group Inc (UPBD.US), Ventas Inc (VTR.US)

 

02.10 Środa- dividends on AECOM (ACM.US), Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD.US), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.US), Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX.US), Comcast Corp (CMCSA.US), Cisco Systems Inc  (CSCO.US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - class B (ERIC.US), Itau Unibanco Holding SA - ADR (ITUB.US), Republic Services Inc - class A  (RSG.US)

 

03.10 Czwartek - dividends on Bodycote PLC (BOY.UK), Centrica PLC (CNA.UK), Campbell Soup Co (CPB.US), Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ.US), Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.UK), Hunting PLC (HTG.UK), Kainos Group PLC (KNOS.UK), Progressive Corp (PGR.US), Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.UK), Sylvamo Corp (SLVM.US), Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.UK), Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD.US), Spectris PLC (SXS.UK), TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.UK), Travis Perkins PLC (TPK.UK), Weir Group PLC  (WEIR.UK), Wickes Group PLC (WIX.UK)

 

04.10 Piątek - dividends on American Express Co (AXP.US), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co  (BMY.US), Designer Brands Inc - class A (DBI.US), Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX.US), Gladstone Investment Corp (GAIN.US), Globe Life Inc (GL.US), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI.US), Immersion Corp (IMMR.US), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.US), Mercor SA (MCR.PL), Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc (MMC.US), Morningstar Inc (MORN.US), NetApp Inc (NTAP.US), Royal Gold Inc (RGLD.US), Sysco Corp (SYY.US), Thule Group AB (THULE.SE)

Brak świąt w nadchodzącym tygodniu.

Proszę pamiętać, że przedstawione działania korporacyjne mogą ulec zmianie (mogą zostać ogłoszone nowe działania korporacyjne, a istniejące mogą zostać anulowane). Wszystkie zaktualizowane działania korporacyjne znajdują się w xStation w informacjach o instrumencie.


Zmiana oferty equity 19.09 - 26.09

Cash Stocks:

Brak zmian

piątek - 20 września 2024
15:28

Przerwa techniczna w dniu 20.09.2024

Drodzy Klienci,

informujemy o przerwie technicznej systemów wewnętrznych, która będzie miała miejsce w piątek 20 września 2024 r. od godz. 22:00 do godziny 04:00 dnia 21 września 2024 r.


Prosimy pamiętać, że podczas przerwy technicznej dostęp  do platformy xStation, aplikacji xStation, Pokoju Inwestora zostanie wyłączony. Jednocześnie  formularz rejestracyjny nie będzie dostępny.
 
XTB

12:30

Rolowania, święta i dywidendy w nadchodzącym tygodniu:

Instrumenty pochodne CFD - Forex, Towary, Indeksy, Kryptowaluty

 

Brak rolowań w nadchodzącym tygodniu
 

Dywidendy

23.09

Poniedziałek

24.09

Wtorek

25.09

Środa

26.09

Czwartek

27.09

Piątek

HK.cash

AU200.cash

-

CH50cash

AU200.cash

 

Brak świąt w nadchodzącym tygodniu
 

Informacja ta ma zastosowanie do wyżej wymienionych instrumentów dostępnych we wszystkich ofertach na platformach xStation oraz MT4. Należy zwrócić uwagę, że nazwy instrumentów w poszczególnych ofertach mogą się nieznacznie różnić. Szczegółowy spis wszystkich nazw instrumentów dostępny jest w Tabeli zabezpieczeń rozliczeniowych.

 

Instrumenty OMI, Akcje CFD, ETF CFD, Akcje syntetyczne

Dywidendy, prawa poboru, wydzielenia (spin off), podziały (split) i scalenia (re-split):

23.09 Poniedziałek - dywidendy na Credicorp Ltd (BAP.US), Eversource Energy (ES.US), SPDR EURO STOXX 50 (Dist USD) (FEZ.US), Logitech International SA (LOGI.US), New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR.US), Invesco India (Dist USD) (PIN.US), Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (Dist USD) (QQQ.US), Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call (Dist USD) (QYLD.US), Sanok Rubber Co SA (SNK.PL), Invesco S&P 500 High Div Low Volatility  (Dist USD) (SPHD.US), SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 (Dist USD) (SPLG.US), SpartanNash Co (SPTN.US), SPDR S&P 500 UCITS (Dist EUR) (SPY5.DE), SPDR S&P 500 UCITS (Dist USD) (SPY5.UK), SPDR S&P US Dividend Aristocrats UCITS (Dist EUR) (SPYD.DE), SPDR S&P Euro Dividend Aristocrats (Dist EUR) (SPYW.DE), STMicroelectronics NV (STM.FR), STMicroelectronics NV (STM.IT), Seagate Technology PLC (STX.US), SPDR S&P Us Dividend Aristocrats UCITS (Dist USD) (UDVD.UK), WR Berkley Corp (WRB.US), Spdr S&P Homebuilders (Dist USD) (XHB.US), Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund  (Dist USD) (XLE.US), Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (Dist USD) (XLF.US), Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (Dist USD) (XLI.US), Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (Dist USD) (XLK.US), Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR  (Dist USD) (XLP.US), Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (Dist USD) (XLU.US), Health Care Select Sector SPDR  (Dist USD) (XLV.US), Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (Dist USD) (XLY.US), SPDR S&P Metals & Mining (Dist USD) (XME.US), Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production (Dist USD) (XOP.US), Spdr S&P Retail (Dist USD) (XRT.US)

 

24.09 Wtorek - dywidendy na Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc - class A  (ARCO.US), Equity Residential (EQR.US), Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (Dist USD) (FAS.US), Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (Dist USD) (SOXL.US), Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (Dist USD) (SPXL.US), STMicroelectronics NV - ADR (STM.US), Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (Dist USD) (TNA.US), Total SE - ADR (TOT.US), TotalEnergies SE - ADR (TTE.US), Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (Dist USD) (TZA.US), Vitec Software Group AB (publ) - class B (VITB.SE)

 

25.09 Środa - dywidendy na Johnson Controls International plc (JCI.US), Schwab US Dividend Equity (Dist USD) (SCHD.US), ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures (Dist USD) (SVXY.US), ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (Dist USD) (TBT.US), ProShares UltraPro QQQ (Dist USD) (TQQQ.US)

 

26.09 Czwartek - dywidendy na British American Tobacco PLC (BATS.UK), Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV.UK), British American Tobacco PLC (BMT.DE), Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR.UK), General Electric Co (GE.US), Invitation Homes Inc (INVH.US), Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT.US), Philip Morris International Inc (PM.US), Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC.US), Randstad Holding NV (RAND.NL), Rightmove PLC (RMV.UK), Sempra Energy (SRE.US), West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (WFG.US)

 

27.09 Piątek - dywidendy na Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN.US), British American Tobacco PLC - ADR (BTI.US), Bancolombia SA - ADR (CIB.US), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.US), Colruyt SA (COLR.BE), Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (CP.US), Danaher Corp (DHR.US), Ebro Foods SA (EBRO.ES), Ferguson PLC (FERG.UK), Flowserve Corp (FLS.US), Hyundai Motor Co - GDP (HYUD.DE), Hyundai Motor Co - GDP (HYUD.UK), Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP.US), Medtronic PLC (MDT.US), National Health Investors Inc (NHI.US), Nutrien Ltd (NTR.US), Nucor Corp (NUE.US), Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.US), 360 DigiTech Inc - ADR (QFIN.US), Polo Ralph Lauren Corp  - class A  (RL.US), Banco de Sabadell SA (SAB.ES), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd - GDR  (SMSN.UK), TFI International Inc (TFII.US), Vermilion Energy Inc (VET.US), Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (Dist USD) (VNQ.US), Vanguard Idx Fund (Dist USD) (VTI.US), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY.US)
 


Brak świąt w nadchodzącym tygodniu.

 

Proszę pamiętać, że przedstawione działania korporacyjne mogą ulec zmianie (mogą zostać ogłoszone nowe działania korporacyjne, a istniejące mogą zostać anulowane). Wszystkie zaktualizowane działania korporacyjne znajdują się w xStation w informacjach o instrumencie.



Zmiana oferty equity 12.09 - 19.09
 

Cash Stocks:

Beta ETF Nasdaq-100 2xShort (ETFBNQ2S.PL), Beta ETF Nasdaq-100 3xLev (ETFBNQ3L.PL),

XTB

czwartek - 19 września 2024
23:10

Rolowanie AUT20, DE30, DE40, EU50, FRA40, ITA40, NED25, SPA35, SUI20, UK100, W20

W dniu dzisiejszym następuje zmiana daty dostawy kontraktów bazowych dla instrumentów AUT20, DE30, DE40, EU50, FRA40, ITA40, NED25, SPA35, SUI20, UK100, W20. Dlatego też klienci posiadający otwarte pozycje zostaną w zależności od zajmowanej pozycji, uznani bądź obciążeni dodatkowymi punktami swapowymi.

Punkty te wynoszą:

 - DE30 -1770 pkt swapowych dla pozycji długiej; 1770 pkt swapowych dla pozycji krótkiej

 - EU50 -280 pkt swapowych dla pozycji długiej; 280 pkt swapowych dla pozycji krótkiej

 - SPA35 -6 pkt swapowych dla pozycji długiej; 6 pkt swapowych dla pozycji krótkiej

 - W20 -350 pkt swapowych dla pozycji długiej; 350 pkt swapowych dla pozycji krótkiej

 - AUT20 -29 pkt swapowych dla pozycji długiej; 29 pkt swapowych dla pozycji krótkiej

 - UK100 -570 pkt swapowych dla pozycji długiej; 570 pkt swapowych dla pozycji krótkiej

 - ITA40 93 pkt swapowych dla pozycji długiej; -93 pkt swapowych dla pozycji krótkiej

 - SUI20 -36 pkt swapowych dla pozycji długiej; 36 pkt swapowych dla pozycji krótkiej

 - FRA40 -120 pkt swapowych dla pozycji długiej; 120 pkt swapowych dla pozycji krótkiej

 - NED25 -260 pkt swapowych dla pozycji długiej; 260 pkt swapowych dla pozycji krótkiej

 - DE40 -1770 pkt swapowych dla pozycji długiej; 1770 pkt swapowych dla pozycji krótkiej

Informacja ta ma zastosowanie do wyżej wymienionych instrumentów dostępnych we wszystkich ofertach na platformach xStation oraz MT4. Należy zwrócić uwagę, że nazwy instrumentów w poszczególnych ofertach mogą się nieznacznie różnić. Szczegółowy spis wszystkich nazw instrumentów dostępny jest w Tabeli zabezpieczeń rozliczeniowych.

XTB

10:53

Rolowanie AUT20, DE30, DE40, EU50, FRA40, ITA40, NED25, SPA35, SUI20, UK100, W20

W dniu dzisiejszym po zakończeniu handlu na  instrumentach AUT20, DE30, DE40, EU50, FRA40, ITA40, NED25, SPA35, SUI20, UK100 oraz W20 nastąpi zmiana daty dostawy kontraktów futures, na których cenie oparte są wspomniane instrumenty. W chwili obecnej różnice między cenami kolejnych kontraktów są równe:

- NED25 ok. 2.58 pkt indeksowych

- EU50 ok. 29.0 pkt indeksowych

- SUI20 ok. 36 pkt indeksowych

- W20 ok. 32.0 pkt indeksowych

- ITA40 ok. -98 pkt indeksowych

- FRA40 ok. 12.5 pkt indeksowych

- SPA35 ok. 7 pkt indeksowych

- DE40 ok. 171.0 pkt indeksowych

- UK100 ok. 56.5 pkt indeksowych

- AUT20 ok. 29 pkt indeksowych

- DE30 ok. 171.0 pkt indeksowych

Oznacza to, że jeśli pomiędzy dzisiejszym zamknięciem a jutrzejszym otwarciem nie będą miały miejsca żadne czynniki zmieniające cenę instrumentów, wówczas kurs otwarcia dla:
- AUT20, DE30, DE40, EU50, FRA40, NED25, SPA35, SUI20, UK100, W20 powinien być wyższy o określone wartości
- ITA40 powinien być niższy o określoną wartość

Dokładna wielkość bazy znana będzie w momencie zamknięcia handlu i zostanie podana na naszej stronie internetowej. Klientów posiadających zlecenia limit i stop blisko bieżącego kursu uprasza się o ich dostosowanie o wielkość bazy, w przeciwnym wypadku będą one realizowane według standardowej procedury.

Informacja ta ma zastosowanie do wyżej wymienionych instrumentów dostępnych we wszystkich ofertach na platformach xStation oraz MT4. Należy zwrócić uwagę, że nazwy instrumentów w poszczególnych ofertach mogą się nieznacznie różnić. Szczegółowy spis wszystkich nazw instrumentów dostępny jest w Tabeli zabezpieczeń rozliczeniowych.

Ważne:
Bardzo istotne jest to, żeby pamiętać, iż po naliczeniu punktów swapowych, czyli uwzględnieniu bazy, wartość rejestrów na rachunku Klienta ulegnie zmianie. Przy bardzo dużej bazie może się zdarzyć, że przekroczony zostanie wymagany regulaminem poziom MARGIN LEVEL. W takim przypadku rozpocznie się automatyczne zamykanie pozycji, począwszy od najbardziej stratnej/najmniej zyskownej, które będzie trwało do momentu powrotu wartości MARGIN LEVEL do wymaganego regulaminem poziomu. Klienci powinni uważać także na pozostawione na czas rolowania ZLECENIA OCZEKUJĄCE. Jeśli ustalona przez Klienta cena realizacji zlecenia znajdzie się w luce związanej z otwarciem handlu na instrumencie, to zlecenie takie zostanie zrealizowane po cenie otwarcia instrumentu. Aby uniknąć tej sytuacji należy usunąć ZLECENIA OCZEKUJĄCE przed zakończeniem handlu na instrumencie w dniu rolowania.

 

XTB

