Notícias da Empresa

sexta-feira - 12 de setembro de 2025
09:00

Technical maintenance 12.09.2025

Dear Clients,

We would like to inform you about the technical break of internal systems on Friday 12/09/2025, between 22:00 PM CEST and 4:00 AM CEST.

Please note that access to the xStation web platform, xStation app, registration forms and Client office will not be available. 

Additionally, please note that the eWallet service will also be unavailable, which means that the following actions will not be possible:

  • initiating outgoing transfers,
  • viewing the eWallet balance,
  • adding new currency accounts within eWallet,
  • reviewing transaction history,
  • managing the card (blocking, unblocking, changing the limit).

The option to make payments with the card will remain unchanged.


Kind Regards,
XTB

02:46

Rollovers, holidays and dividends in the following week:

CFD Derivatives - Forex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies

 

Rollovers

15.09

Monday

16.09

Tuesday

17.09

Wednesday

18.09

Thursday

19.09

Friday

-

CATTLE

MEXComp

AUT20

-

-

GASOLINE

US30

DE40

-

-

LEANHOGS

US100

EU50

-

-

OIL.WTI

US500

FRA40

-

-

SOYBEAN

US2000

ITA40

-

-

SUGAR

VIET30

NED25

-

-

-

-

SPA35

-

-

-

-

SUI20

-

-

-

-

UK100

-

-

-

-

W20

-

 

Dividends

15.09

Monday

16.09

Tuesday

17.09

Wednesday

18.09

Thursday

19.09

Friday

AU200.cash

AU200.cash

AU200.cash

AU200.cash

AU200.cash

CH50cash

CH50cash

-

CH50cash

CHN.cash

CHN.cash

-

-

-

HK.cash

HK.cash

-

-

-

-

 

Holidays (change in trading hours - CEST time)

Instrument

15.09

Monday

16.09

Tuesday

17.09

Wednesday

18.09

Thursday

19.09

Friday

MEXComp

-

No trading

-

-

-

USDCLP

-

-

-

No trading

No trading

 

This information applies to the above-mentioned instruments available in all offers on the xStation and MT4 platforms. Please note that the names of the instruments in individual offers may be slightly different. A detailed list of all instrument names are available in MARGIN TABLE.

 

OMI instruments, Stocks CFD, ETF CFD, Synthetic Stocks

 

Dividends, rights issues, spin offs, splits and re-splits:

 

15.09 Monday - dividends on Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp - class C (AGM.US), Allegion PLC (ALLE.US), AMETEK Inc  (AME.US), American Homes 4 Rent - class A  (AMH.US), iShares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (APSDEX.DE), Ares Capital Corp (ARCC.US), ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc  (ARR.US), iShares, DIST, EUR (ATXEX.DE), Banc of California Inc (BANC.US), BCE Inc (BCE.US), Baytex Energy Corp (BTE.US),  BancorpSouth Bank  (BXS.US), Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD.US), Cadence Bank  (CADE.US), Crown Castle International Corp  (CCI.US), C&F Financial Corp (CFFI.US), Comerica Inc (CMA.US), Conmed Corp (CNMD.US), ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc (COFS.US), Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK.US), Community Trust Bancorp Inc (CTBI.US), Ctp NV (CTPNV.NL), Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.US), Camping World Holdings Inc - class A   (CWH.US), Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR.US), Dole PLC (DOLE.US), Domino's Pizza Inc  (DPZ.US), DTE Energy Co (DTE.US), DT Midstream Inc (DTM.US), Devon Energy Corp  (DVN.US), Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC.US), Eastman Chemical Co  (EMN.US), Epsilon Energy Ltd (EPSN.US), Empire State Realty Trust Inc - class A  (ESRT.US), iShares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (EXIB.DE), Eagle Materials Inc (EXP.US), Extra Space Storage Inc  (EXR.US), First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN.US), Financial Institutions Inc (FISI.US), First Savings Financial Group Inc (FSFG.US), GATX Corp (GATX.US), Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC.US), Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC.US), Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.US), Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK.US), Gray Television Inc (GTN.US), Hillenbrand Inc (HI.US), Himalaya Shipping Ltd (HSHP.NO), Huntsman Corp  (HUN.US), Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (HWBK.US), Installed Building Products Inc (IBP.US), Interparfums Inc (IPAR.US), Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM.US), Iron Mountain Inc (IRM.US), James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR.US), Jackson Financial Inc - class A (JXN.US), KBR Inc  (KBR.US), Coca-Cola Co  (KO.US), iShares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (LCXPEX.DE), Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS.US), Leggett & Platt Inc  (LEG.US), Macy's Inc. (M.US), Merchants Bancorp (MBIN.US), iShares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (MCXPEX.DE), Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI.US), Altria Group Inc  (MO.US), Merck & Co Inc  (MRK.US), Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI.US), NewMarket Corp  (NEU.US), National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA.US), NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (NWE.US), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL.US), Ovintiv Inc  (OVV.US), Paramount Global - class B (PARA.US), Prosperity Bancshares Inc  (PB.US), Pembina Pipeline Corp  (PBA.US), Potlatchdeltic Corp  (PCH.US), Phillips Edison & Co Inc (PECO.US), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd  (PFLT.US), Packaging Corp of America  (PKG.US), Public Storage (PSA.US), iShares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (R1JKEX.DE), RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR.US), Red Rock Resorts Inc - class A  (RRR.US), Sonic Automotive Inc - class A (SAH.US), Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF.US), Service Corp International  (SCI.US), iShares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (SCXPEX.DE), Simmons First National Corp - class A (SFNC.US), SpartanNash Co  (SPTN.US), Stellar Bancorp Inc (STEL.US), Ishares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (SUBEEX.DE), iShares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (SX5EEX.DE), iShares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (SXXEEX.DE), iShares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (SXXPIEX.DE), Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT.US), Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS.US), Teck Resources Ltd - class B (TECK.US), TKO Group Holdings Inc - class A  (TKO.US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO.US), T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW.US), Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX.US), United Community Banks Inc (UCB.US), UGI Corp  (UGI.US), U-Haul Holding Co (UHALB.US), UnitedHealth Group Inc  (UNH.US), UTZ Brands Inc - class A (UTZ.US),  Paramount Global - class B  (VIAC.US), Valley National Bancorp (VLY.US), Verisk Analytics Inc - class A  (VRSK.US), Vertiv Holdings Co - class A  (VRT.US), Vitesse Energy Inc  (VTS.US), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH.US), Worthington Enterprises Inc (WOR.US), Xcel Energy Inc  (XEL.US)

 

16.09 Tuesday - dividends on American International Group Inc  (AIG.US), Amphenol Corp - class A  (APH.US), Ares Management Corp - class A (ARES.US), Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF.US), Centennial Resource Development Inc - class A  (CDEV.US), Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE.US), Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG.US), Ecolab Inc  (ECL.US), Entravision Communications Corp - class A (EVC.US), F&G Annuities & Life Inc (FG.US), Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (FIHL.US), Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF.US), Greif Inc - class A (GEF.US), Greif Inc - class B (GEFB.US), Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS.US), HCA Healthcare Inc  (HCA.US), Intercontinental Exchange Inc  (ICE.US), J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF.US), Methanex Corp (MEOH.US), Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN.US), Meritage Homes Corp (MTH.US), New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC.US), Quanex Building Products Corp (NX.US), Universal Display Corp  (OLED.US), Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc (PDCC.US), PulteGroup Inc  (PHM.US), Prologis Inc  (PLD.US), Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW.US), Permian Resources Corp - class A (PR.US), RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK.US), Renasant Corp (RNST.US), Rayonier Inc  (RYN.US), Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc - class A (SEI.US), Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - class A   (SOI.US), SPIE SA (SPIE.FR), Stewart Information Services Corp (STC.US), Strawberry Fields Reit Inc (STRW.US), BlackRock TCP Capital Corp  (TCPC.US), Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (TPVG.US), Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX.US), Wartsila OYJ Abp (WRT1V.FI), Western Union Co  (WU.US)

 

17.09 Wednesday - dividends on Avnet Inc (AVT.US), Cie Financiere Richemont SA (CFR.CH), Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG.US), salesforce.com Inc  (CRM.US), Cemex SAB de CV - ADR (CX1.US), Forever Entertainment SA (FOR.PL), FS KKR Capital Corp  (FSK.US), Huntington Bancshares Inc  (HBAN.US), Horizon Technology Finance Corp  (HRZN.US), JJill Inc (JILL.US), LiveChat Software SA (LVC.PL), NXP Semiconductors NV  (NXPI.US), Text SA (TXT.PL), Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp  (VAC.US)

 

18.09 Thursday - dividends on Axfood AB (AXFO.SE), Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.US), Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK.UK), Bastei Luebbe AG (BST.DE), Centrica PLC (CNA.UK), Cairn Homes PLC (CRN.UK), Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.UK), Essentra PLC (ESNT.UK), Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS.US), Forterra PLC (FORT.UK), Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA.UK), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co  (HPE.US), Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc (ICMB.US), IG Group Holdings PLC (IGG.UK), IWG Plc (IWG.UK), Jet2 PLC (JET2.UK), Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC.US), Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR.UK), MCI Capital SA (MCI.PL), PA Nova SA (NVA.PL), PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (PPH.UK), QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH.US), Regional REIT Ltd (RGL.UK), Rank Group PLC (RNK.UK), SGHC Ltd (SGHC.US), Synovus Financial Corp (SNV.US), Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO.UK), Smith & Wesson Brands Inc  (SWBI.US), UNITE Group PLC  (UTG.UK), UWM Holdings Corp - class A  (UWMC.US), VICI Properties Inc (VICI.US), Vranken Pommery Monopole SA (VRAP.FR)

 

19.09 Friday - dividends on Bank7 Corp (BSVN.US), Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.US), CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS.US), SPDR, DIST, USD (DIA.US), SPDR, DIST, USD (DIA.US), Dine Brands Global Inc  (DIN.US), Healthpeak Properties Inc  (DOC1.US), Games Operators SA (GOP.PL), Hackett Group Inc (HCKT.US), Hamilton Lane Inc - class A (HLNE.US), Hooker Furnishings Corp (HOFT.US), Lamar Advertising Co - class A   (LAMR.US), Main Street Capital Corp  (MAIN.US), SPDR, DIST, USD (MDY.US), OFS Capital Corp (OFS.US), Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK.US), Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB.US), Venture Global Inc - class A (VG.US), Virco Mfg Corp (VIRC.US), Vistra Energy Corp  (VST.US), WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF.US)

 

 

Stock splits in the following week:

 

16.09.2025 - REX.US - 2 for 1

17.09.2025 - SQNS.US - 1 for 10

 

 

There are no holidays in the following week.

 

 

Please be aware that presented corporate actions may change (new CA can be announced and existing can be cancelled).

All updated corporate actions are in xStation in instrument info.

 

 

Equity Offer Changes 04.09 - 11.09

There were no changes.

quinta-feira - 11 de setembro de 2025
18:17

Rollover on USDIDX, VIX

Today, there is a change of delivery date for USDIDX, VIX instruments. Clients who have open positions will be credited or debited with proper swap points amounts.

These are:

- VIX -235 swap points for long position; 235 swap points for short position

- USDIDX 395 swap points for long position; -395 swap points for short position

This information applies to the above-mentioned instruments available in all offers on the xStation platform. Please note that the names of the instruments in individual offers may be slightly different.

A detailed list of all instrument names is available in MARGIN TABLE.

XTB

03:54

Rollover on USDIDX, VIX

Today, at the end of trading day USDIDX and VIX underlying instruments will change their delivery dates. Current difference between prices of futures with consecutive delivery terms is:

- VIX approx. 2.20 index points

- USDIDX approx. -0.390 index points

It means that if nothing occurs between today's closing and tomorrow’s opening, open price for:
- VIX should be higher by given value
- USDIDX should be lower by given value

Change of position value connected with base change will be corrected by swap points equal to base value. Clients with limit and stop orders close to current price are kindly requested to adjust their position to changes in base value. Otherwise stop and limit orders will be executed according to standard procedure.

This information applies to the above-mentioned instruments available in all offers on the xStation platform. Please note that the names of the instruments in individual offers may be slightly different.

A detailed list of all instrument names is available in MARGIN TABLE.

Important:
It is crucial to remember that after calculating the swap points (which are the result of the base between two series of contracts of underlying instrument), the value of the registers of Customer's account will change. With a very large base, it may happen that the required MARGIN LEVEL is exceeded. In such a case automatic closure of the position will start, starting with the position that generates the lowest financial result and will continue until the moment when the required MARGIN LEVEL is achieved. Customers should also adjust their active pending orders. If the order activation price set by the client is within the gap related to rollover, the order will be executed at the opening price of the instrument. To avoid this situation PENDING ORDERS must be removed before the end of the trading session of the instrument on the rollover day.

quarta-feira - 10 de setembro de 2025
18:17

Rollover on JP225, VSTOXX

Today, there is a change of delivery date for JP225, VSTOXX instruments. Clients who have open positions will be credited or debited with proper swap points amounts.

These are:

- JP225 230 swap points for long position; -230 swap points for short position

- VSTOXX -155 swap points for long position; 155 swap points for short position

This information applies to the above-mentioned instruments available in all offers on the xStation platform. Please note that the names of the instruments in individual offers may be slightly different.

A detailed list of all instrument names is available in MARGIN TABLE.

XTB

04:39

Rollover on JP225, VSTOXX

Today, at the end of trading day JP225 and VSTOXX underlying instruments will change their delivery dates. Current difference between prices of futures with consecutive delivery terms is:

- VSTOXX approx. 1.60 index points

- JP225 approx. -230 index points

It means that if nothing occurs between today's closing and tomorrow’s opening, open price for:
- VSTOXX should be higher by given value
- JP225 should be lower by given value

Change of position value connected with base change will be corrected by swap points equal to base value. Clients with limit and stop orders close to current price are kindly requested to adjust their position to changes in base value. Otherwise stop and limit orders will be executed according to standard procedure.

This information applies to the above-mentioned instruments available in all offers on the xStation platform. Please note that the names of the instruments in individual offers may be slightly different.

A detailed list of all instrument names is available in MARGIN TABLE.

Important:
It is crucial to remember that after calculating the swap points (which are the result of the base between two series of contracts of underlying instrument), the value of the registers of Customer's account will change. With a very large base, it may happen that the required MARGIN LEVEL is exceeded. In such a case automatic closure of the position will start, starting with the position that generates the lowest financial result and will continue until the moment when the required MARGIN LEVEL is achieved. Customers should also adjust their active pending orders. If the order activation price set by the client is within the gap related to rollover, the order will be executed at the opening price of the instrument. To avoid this situation PENDING ORDERS must be removed before the end of the trading session of the instrument on the rollover day.

