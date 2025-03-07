Where Her Money Works

Reading time: 4 minute(s)

At XTB, we believe that financial empowerment should be accessible to everyone. That’s why we provide over 160 hours of educational content, including eBooks, comprehensive educational articles, YouTube videos, and expert market analysis, to help individuals make informed investment decisions. Our goal is to break down the complexities of finance and ensure that everyone, regardless of their background, has the knowledge and tools to invest confidently.

However, with growing representation and access to financial education, more women are now taking control of their financial futures. In this conversation, Charlotte, Kia, and Abigail share their journeys, the challenges they’ve faced, and tips on how women can take charge of their finances.

Historically, financial spaces have been male-dominated, leaving women with fewer opportunities to engage in conversations about wealth-building. Despite women owning 43% of Stocks and Shares ISAs in the UK, this drops to just 38% for young professionals aged 25-34. Research by XTB and HMRC shows that women, particularly in southwest England, are strong savers holding 57% of all Cash ISAs — but remain cautious investors.

For too long, women have been underrepresented in financial conversations despite their incredible ability to manage, save, and invest wisely. At XTB, we’re committed to breaking down barriers and ensuring that everyone has the tools and knowledge to take control of their financial future. This International Women’s Day, we’re highlighting the incredible women driving change in finance. Women like Charlotte Jessop, Kia Commodore, and Abigail Foster are on a mission to make money talk more accessible and help women feel confident about managing and investing their money.

What inspired you to start creating financial content?

Charlotte Jessop, founder of Looking After Your Pennies, hosted the discussion with Kia Commodore, the creator of Pennies to Pounds, and Abigail Foster, the founder of Elent, a financial education company. All three started their journeys because they noticed a lack of women in finance and wanted to change that.

“There weren’t enough women in our space,” said Abigail. “We had to shout just to be heard.”

Kia, who grew up in East London, one of the city’s poorest areas, said financial education wasn’t widely available. “I was lucky my parents taught me about money. But many of my friends had no idea where to start. So, I began helping them and realised so many others needed this knowledge too.”

Charlotte added that as a mother, she felt that young mums weren’t being spoken to in financial spaces. “I started my journey wanting to talk about my experience as a parent, but I realised there was a much bigger need for diverse voices in finance.”

Have you faced pushback as a women in finance?

Being a woman in finance isn’t easy. The panel shared stories of being doubted or criticised simply because they were women speaking about money.

Kia remembered an early experience on a radio show. “Instead of asking me about finance, the host questioned whether I was qualified to talk about it. It felt like they were trying to put me down because I was young and Black.”

Abigail had a similar experience. After a radio appearance, a listener emailed her calling her a ‘man-hater’ simply because she talked about the difficulties women face in finance. “It was a harsh reminder that we still have a long way to go.”

Charlotte pointed out that most of the critical comments she receives on social media come from men. “I can talk about budgeting and get little criticism, but as soon as I talk about investing or wealth-building, I get questioned on my qualifications or criticised for my appearance.”

Why do women save more but invest less?

Research shows that women tend to be great savers but are more cautious about investing. According to data from XTB, young women from South West England are the best savers in the UK, yet they hesitate to invest in stocks and ETFs.

“People think investing is risky,” said Kia. “And for a long time, men were the ones taking financial risks, while women were taught to play it safe with their money.”

Abigail pointed out that women are still relatively new to financial independence. “It wasn’t that long ago that women couldn’t even take out loans without a man’s approval. The financial system wasn’t built for us.”

Charlotte added, “Even in households where women manage the budget, they often defer big financial decisions, like investing, to men.”

The power of social media

Social media has helped women take control of their financial education like never before.

“There’s been a huge shift,” said Kia. “Now, women have communities where they can talk about money, negotiate salaries, and learn about investing.”

Charlotte agreed, saying social media makes finance feel more personal. “Women can ask questions in a space that feels safe. They might not feel comfortable asking these things in a traditional setting, but online, they can reach out whenever they need to.”

Abigail also emphasised the power of representation. “If women don’t see themselves in financial spaces, they won’t feel like they belong there. Seeing more women in finance is crucial to encouraging others to join in.”

How can we encourage more women to invest and take charge of their financial futures?

So, what’s the first step for women who want to invest but don’t know where to begin?

“The hardest part is just starting,” Charlotte advised. “Find a trading platform and open an account. You don’t have to invest a lot just get comfortable with the process.”

Kia recommended a ‘money date’ with yourself. “Sit down and review your finances. Write down what you earn, what you spend, and how much you could invest. The more you understand your money, the more confident you’ll feel.”

Abigail suggested talking about money with friends. “I’ve been on holiday and just asked, ‘Who here is investing?’ At first, people laughed, but then it sparked a real conversation.”

Charlotte added, “We also need to teach young girls that investing is for them. Financial literacy should start early, and we need to break the stereotype that finance is a man’s world.”

Final thoughts

Women deserve to feel confident and in control of their finances. This conversation made it clear: learning about money isn’t just about wealth, it's about freedom.

Charlotte summed it up perfectly: “At some point, most women will be responsible for their household finances. The sooner we educate and empower ourselves, the stronger our financial futures will be.”

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, let’s continue pushing for more representation in finance, more financial education for women, and a future where every woman feels empowered to take control of her money.

Whether you’re a beginner or looking to deepen your financial knowledge, we’re here to help you take the next step toward financial freedom.