AMD Q3 Preview — What can we expect?

Introduction

Advanced Micro Devices, known as AMD, is publishing its quarterly report for the third quarter of 2025 today, which will be released after the market closes. The report will provide investors with key insights into the company’s development, with a particular focus on the rapidly growing artificial intelligence accelerator segment. Over the past two months, AMD has signed significant agreements with OpenAI and Oracle for the delivery of large volumes of its latest AI chips, highlighting the growing importance of this area in the company’s strategy and confirming its ability to effectively compete with the market leader, Nvidia.