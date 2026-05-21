⚡ AMD will invest $10 billion in Taiwan to build AI infrastructure

AMD announced investments of over $10 billion in Taiwan’s ecosystem to strengthen AI infrastructure. The company will join forces with ASE and SPIL on so-called bridge bonding technologies, while the HELIOS platform with Venice processors, based on TSMC’s 2 nm technology, and AMD Instinct MI450X will be ready to support gigawatt-scale deployments in the second half of 2026.
- After gains in yesterday’s session, AMD shares are trading with mixed sentiment in pre-market today. However, if the Nasdaq opens higher, momentum in the semiconductor sector after Nvidia’s strong report may continue. AMD is currently Nvidia’s main competitor in the AI infrastructure market.
- The goal is to strengthen strategic partnerships and expand production and assembly capabilities for advanced AI chips. The company wants to work on more energy-efficient technologies for AI systems and processors. In addition to ASE and SPIL, it is also cooperating with other Taiwanese partners: PTI, Sanmina, Wiwynn, Wistron and Inventec.
- AMD CEO Lisa Su stressed that the growing adoption of AI is increasing customer demand for computing infrastructure. Taiwan remains a key part of the global AI supply chain, mainly thanks to TSMC’s role.
Source: xStation5
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