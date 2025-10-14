Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

12:04 · 14 October 2025

Bitcoin loses momentum falling to $111k 📉Ethereum loses 3%

Key takeaways
  • Bitcoin and Ethereum are falling after the rebound attempt
  • Whale address 0xb317 opens a new short position on BTC
  • Sentiments on Wall Street are weakening again

Bitcoin’s price is once again falling toward $111,000, and the current correction suggests that bears may have an appetite to test recent lows around $108,000. Market sentiment on Wall Street is weakening, and additionally, the whale address 0xb317 — known for its $192 million short bet on Bitcoin, opened just before Donald Trump’s tweet on Friday — has now opened another short position worth $163 million. The position currently shows about $5 million in unrealized profit, with a liquidation price at $125,500. This development has fueled market speculation about potential insider trading by the 0xb317 address.

Source: xStation5

Ethereum has fallen below the key $4,000 level and has failed to break above the 50-day EMA to regain sustained bullish momentum. The current key support level is at $3,600 (200-day EMA).

Source: xStation5

ETF inflows to Bitcoin were negative on Friday, and Monday (-326M).

 

Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P., XTB Research

